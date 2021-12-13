Why inclusive sizing hasn’t caught on among men’s clothing brands





There has been a big boom in inclusive sizes in women’s fashion over the past few years. From small brands like Universal Standard to global brands like Old Navy, these companies have focused on increasing the number of sizes they offer, breaking down barriers between size categories and making sure every customer feels included.

But so far, the vast majority of those efforts have focused exclusively on women’s fashion. Universal Standard only manufactures women’s clothing, and the Old Navy’s Bodequality campaign affects only its women’s clothing. Menswear, comparatively, lags far behind in terms of size inclusiveness.

Data from Statista shows that the value of plus size men’s fashion has actually declined over time, from over $ 1 billion in 2020 to $ 850 million in 2021. This did not coincide with any change in the average height of the American man. The average waistline of an American man is 40 inch, with 38 inches generally being the start of the plus size. But there are clothing brands that have made strides in expanding men’s size offerings. When Madewell launched men’s jeans in 2019, for example, one of the stated goals was to bring the same level of waist inclusivity and the same emphasis on the correct fit that the company was known for. women and men’s clothing, according to Joyce Lee, please design at Madewell. Many men’s brands don’t make pants beyond a 38 inch waist, but Madewells men’s jeans go up to 43 inches. Lee said men tend to be loyal shoppers, and once they find a fit they like, they stick with it. If brands were more willing to make sizes larger for men, they could attract a valuable customer in the long run. We have found such a white space for men here that we can fill in, Lee said. With men he looks for things that he can come back to all the time. It doesn’t have to be trendy, but something that fits him and that he can wear every day. This is the approach we took when designing men. Bonobos is another brand that has included larger sizes for men besides its straight sizes, it offers men’s pants up to size 54. “A fit for every man” is part of Bonobos’ slogan. Larger sizes were added in 2018, 11 years after the brand’s inception. But mainstream brands that mix larger sizes with straight sizes – the philosophy behind Universal Standard and Old Navys’ pushes for inclusion – are rare for men. The best bet for taller men is usually a specialty retailer or a specialty line at a mainstream retailer. And there are more options than before. JCPenney, for example, expanded its plus size XLG line designed with Shaquille O’Neal to include activewear on December 7. The line includes shirts, pants, jackets, sweaters and suits for men, in sizes ranging from mid rise to high. to 6XL. At JCPenney, we’ve served the Big & Tall customer for decades, synonymous with quality, value and style accessible and affordable for everyone, ”Michelle Wlazlow, JCpenney teu and Head of Merchandise, told Glossy in a statement sent. by e-mail. “The expansion of the Shaquille ONeal XLG collection into activewear delivers on this promise and demonstrates our commitment to the inclusion of all of our customers over the years. “ Specialty brands like Otero, which cater to shorter men, have started in recent years based on the idea that men outside of a narrow size range are ignored by most of fashion. When I first launched the brand, I went to a conference in New York City, and it was all focused on women’s clothing, said Otero founder Steve Villanueva, who relaunched the brand during summer after the soft launch in 2019. My dream was to start a business that catered to a market that I felt was really underserved. Menswear as a whole continues to grow rapidly. The entire men’s clothing industry has made more than 500 billion dollars in 2021 and is expected to grow 10% next year. Yet, coupled with declining income from plus size fashion for men, the data shows that there is an untapped market for inclusive sizing for men.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.glossy.co/fashion/inclusive-sizing-options-are-plentiful-for-women-but-men-are-underserved/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos