Montana Brown looks glamorous in a festive red dress with a plunging neckline and a fancy turkey hat
Love Island's Montana Brown looks glamorous in a festive red dress with a plunging neckline and fancy turkey hat as she celebrates Christmas early
She recently returned to the UK after spending a holiday in beautiful Mauritius.
And Montana Brown, 26, wasted no time getting into the holiday spirit by hosting a Christmas celebration early this weekend.
The former Love Island star, who rose to fame on the show’s third series in 2017, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of herself in a festive red dress and fancy turkey hat before. to sit down to enjoy a roast dinner, writes: “Christmas shenanigans with the best people PS the gammon was a treat!” “
Party: Montana Brown, 26, posed for Instagram shots in a festive red dress and fancy turkey hat as she celebrated Christmas early this weekend
The reality TV star could be seen holding a meat-laden cutting board as she posed in her outfit which featured a plunging neckline.
Her dress featured gold buttons while she wore a pair of black tights.
The TV personality wore makeup eyeshadows to highlight her pretty facial features, including a bright red lipstick to match her dress.
Companion dog: Montana wasted no time getting into the holiday spirit after returning to the UK from Mauritius, holding a dog at the party
She could be seen smiling as she held a dog in the blink of an eye, the pooch wearing a Christmas sweater.
And in another image, she stood alongside her friends as they handed their drinks to the camera.
Montana used her Instagram platform Tuesday to candidly discuss that she is “the happiest and healthiest I have ever been.”
Best Friends: In another image, she stood alongside her friends as they held their drinks for the camera
The screen star showcased her figure in a gorgeous gold bikini while posing on the sand in Mauritius, sheltered from the sun under a draped palm tree.
Sharing two shots, one from the front and a second from behind, the reality TV star detailed her gratitude for her “extra weight”.
Montana wrote in full, “The happiest and healthiest I have ever been. It was so amazing to be far from Mauritius. I feel so grateful for the extra weight I have gained over the past 2 years. No gap between the thighs, natural folds of the skin and a lot of food in this beautiful hotel @luxgrandbaie.
“Happiest and healthiest I have ever been”: Montana flaunted her bikini body in Mauritius on Tuesday while comparing her physique to when she was “over 10kg lighter”
Candid: sharing two shots, one from the front and a second from the back, the reality TV star detailed his gratitude for his “extra weight”
Opening: Montana used her Instagram platform to candidly discuss that she is “the happiest and healthiest I have ever been”
“I really felt very blessed for my body, that I was healthy, that I was eating more than ever. I am very fortunate to have had such an incredible journey, a time of reflection, gratitude and connection with wonderful like-minded people.
“The last image was me two years ago, over 10kg lighter than I am now. * trigger warning * I’m taller than I was and feel beautiful [palm tree emoji]’.
To document the change in weight, the return photo showed the founder of the Swim Society, who is now back in the UK, posing in a black swimsuit.
Montana also took to her Instagram Story to further explain to her 1.2 million followers the positive impact of weight gain on her.
“I have gained over 10kg over the past two years and have really felt grateful for my body and the amazing things it does for me. It was amazing to be surrounded by the most breathtaking nature, ”she wrote.
Reflection: To document the change in weight, the return photo showed the founder of the Swim Society, who is now back in the UK, posing in a black swimsuit
