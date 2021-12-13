Fashion
Launch of the Heya Arabian fashion exhibition, 130 brands presented
HE Akbar Al Baker, Managing Director of Qatar Airways Group and President of Qatar Tourism; Indonesian Ambassador Ridwan Hassan; and other dignitaries at the launch of the exhibition, at DECC, yesterday.
The 18th Heya Arabian Fashion Show was officially launched yesterday under the leadership of Qatar Airways Group Managing Director and Qatar Tourism President HE Akbar Al Baker. He cut the ribbon to mark the opening of the 6-day event at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center.
A guided tour was then followed where Al Baker spoke to various exhibitors. He was accompanied by the Qatar National Tourism Council, Vice-President Ahmed Al Obaidi, Fatma Al Remaihi, CEO of the Doha Film Institute, and various dignitaries, including Indonesian Ambassador HE Ridwan Hassan and Philippine Ambassador HE Alan Timbayan.
In a message, Al Baker said: Qatar Tourism is pleased to launch the 18th edition of Heya, which welcomes talented designers from across the country and region to showcase their unique products and fashion lines.
This world-class exhibition is an important part of Qatar’s events calendar, bringing together thousands of women to witness exclusive collections and the latest fashion innovations. I am confident that visitors and residents will once again experience our authentic tourism experiences and the excellence of our services in Qatar, he added.
The opening ceremony was also marked by an introductory talk show with Al Remaihi and CEO and Founder of Papillon Jewelery, Noora Al Ansari, and fashion shows from the Indonesian Embassy and Al Hasnaa. Signature.
Al Remaihi spoke about the influence of costume in movies. The costume is an important part of the character. It can reflect a lot of things like bringing a character to life. And it helps the actor to act and present his character to the audience.
The CEO of DFI also mentioned HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser where she compared her to a model to select fashion.
Sheikha Moza expresses our national costume in a contemporary way. We can transform traditional clothes and confidently wear in a modern way and present at international events. We can present Arab fashion in conservative and modern ways and be presentable on the red carpet.
Al Ansari said culture is key to incorporating designs into her jewelry. Culture expresses society and the existence of society. It is a set of values and customs. We reflect heritage and show respect for culture.
The particular collection she was referring to is Burwaz, in which she pays homage to the fashion of Qatari women of the 1970s and 1980s. Italian Baroque mirrors inspired the gold-adorned frame, decorated with diamonds, pearls and diamonds. other precious and semi-precious stones. Inside the frame, it has engraved Ayatul Kursai verses from the Quran on a gold mirror plate finish.
The day of the inauguration also highlighted Indonesian and Moroccan fashion. Indonesia is one of two Asian countries participating in the exhibition, the other being India.
Talk to The peninsula, Ambassador of Indonesia said: It is a very good time because today we can showcase our creativity in design, and more than that we do not forget our culture. We use the traditional technique of weaving and dyeing.
The Indonesian fashion show has been dubbed Juxtapose: When Legacy Meets Hybrid. One of the show’s three creators, Mel Ahyar revealed that the theme speaks from two contrasting sides. I tell a story about the old and the new, the past and the present, the modern and the traditional. The designer said her collection is a short presentation on the history of evolution after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two other prominent fashion designers include Rinaldy Yunardi and Rumah Tenun.
Yunardi is a designer of headgear, fashion accessories and lighting. Her works have been presented and worn by international celebrities such as Madonna, Beyonce, Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Tenun, meanwhile, represents the beauty of Palembang craftsmanship, innovation and attention to quality and detail.
Palembang is the capital of the Indonesian province of South Sumatra.
Al Hasnaa’s signature fashion show showcased their 2022 bridal kaftans collection. The signature features luxurious and modern Moroccan kaftans. It uses the best fabrics adorned with the best embroidered threads and handmade gemstones to show the originality and nobility of a single garment.
Visitors can purchase abayas, caftans, dresses, gowns, accessories, cosmetics and perfumes from 130 exhibitors and designers from 10 countries. Fashion shows, talk shows and hands-on workshops are also part of the exhibit.
The 18th Heya Arabian Fashion Show is themed Ignite, confirming its commitment to empower women entrepreneurs in Qatar and the Middle East.
More than fashion, for the first time, Heya has partnered with AlHosh Gallery in downtown Msheireb, where works by local artists are exhibited.
The exhibition will run until Friday, December 17 and is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, and from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday.
Sources
2/ https://thepeninsulaqatar.com/article/13/12/2021/heya-arabian-fashion-exhibition-launches-130-brands-featured
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]