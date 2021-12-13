Launch of the Heya Arabian fashion exhibition, 130 brands presented

HE Akbar Al Baker, Managing Director of Qatar Airways Group and President of Qatar Tourism; Indonesian Ambassador Ridwan Hassan; and other dignitaries at the launch of the exhibition, at DECC, yesterday.

The 18th Heya Arabian Fashion Show was officially launched yesterday under the leadership of Qatar Airways Group Managing Director and Qatar Tourism President HE Akbar Al Baker. He cut the ribbon to mark the opening of the 6-day event at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center.

A guided tour was then followed where Al Baker spoke to various exhibitors. He was accompanied by the Qatar National Tourism Council, Vice-President Ahmed Al Obaidi, Fatma Al Remaihi, CEO of the Doha Film Institute, and various dignitaries, including Indonesian Ambassador HE Ridwan Hassan and Philippine Ambassador HE Alan Timbayan.

In a message, Al Baker said: Qatar Tourism is pleased to launch the 18th edition of Heya, which welcomes talented designers from across the country and region to showcase their unique products and fashion lines.

This world-class exhibition is an important part of Qatar’s events calendar, bringing together thousands of women to witness exclusive collections and the latest fashion innovations. I am confident that visitors and residents will once again experience our authentic tourism experiences and the excellence of our services in Qatar, he added.

The opening ceremony was also marked by an introductory talk show with Al Remaihi and CEO and Founder of Papillon Jewelery, Noora Al Ansari, and fashion shows from the Indonesian Embassy and Al Hasnaa. Signature.

Al Remaihi spoke about the influence of costume in movies. The costume is an important part of the character. It can reflect a lot of things like bringing a character to life. And it helps the actor to act and present his character to the audience.

The CEO of DFI also mentioned HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser where she compared her to a model to select fashion.

Sheikha Moza expresses our national costume in a contemporary way. We can transform traditional clothes and confidently wear in a modern way and present at international events. We can present Arab fashion in conservative and modern ways and be presentable on the red carpet.

Al Ansari said culture is key to incorporating designs into her jewelry. Culture expresses society and the existence of society. It is a set of values ​​and customs. We reflect heritage and show respect for culture.

The particular collection she was referring to is Burwaz, in which she pays homage to the fashion of Qatari women of the 1970s and 1980s. Italian Baroque mirrors inspired the gold-adorned frame, decorated with diamonds, pearls and diamonds. other precious and semi-precious stones. Inside the frame, it has engraved Ayatul Kursai verses from the Quran on a gold mirror plate finish.

The day of the inauguration also highlighted Indonesian and Moroccan fashion. Indonesia is one of two Asian countries participating in the exhibition, the other being India.

Talk to The peninsula, Ambassador of Indonesia said: It is a very good time because today we can showcase our creativity in design, and more than that we do not forget our culture. We use the traditional technique of weaving and dyeing.

The Indonesian fashion show has been dubbed Juxtapose: When Legacy Meets Hybrid. One of the show’s three creators, Mel Ahyar revealed that the theme speaks from two contrasting sides. I tell a story about the old and the new, the past and the present, the modern and the traditional. The designer said her collection is a short presentation on the history of evolution after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two other prominent fashion designers include Rinaldy Yunardi and Rumah Tenun.

Yunardi is a designer of headgear, fashion accessories and lighting. Her works have been presented and worn by international celebrities such as Madonna, Beyonce, Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Tenun, meanwhile, represents the beauty of Palembang craftsmanship, innovation and attention to quality and detail.

Palembang is the capital of the Indonesian province of South Sumatra.

Al Hasnaa’s signature fashion show showcased their 2022 bridal kaftans collection. The signature features luxurious and modern Moroccan kaftans. It uses the best fabrics adorned with the best embroidered threads and handmade gemstones to show the originality and nobility of a single garment.

Visitors can purchase abayas, caftans, dresses, gowns, accessories, cosmetics and perfumes from 130 exhibitors and designers from 10 countries. Fashion shows, talk shows and hands-on workshops are also part of the exhibit.

The 18th Heya Arabian Fashion Show is themed Ignite, confirming its commitment to empower women entrepreneurs in Qatar and the Middle East.

More than fashion, for the first time, Heya has partnered with AlHosh Gallery in downtown Msheireb, where works by local artists are exhibited.

The exhibition will run until Friday, December 17 and is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, and from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday.