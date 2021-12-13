Maisie Smith wears a bold plunging pink dress to date EastEnders co-star





EastEnders star Maisie Smith wore a bold bubblegum pink mini dress to a lavish party in Camden this weekend Video upload Video unavailable The video will play automatically soon 8 to cancel Play now Good Morning Britain: Maisie Smith discusses mental health

Maisie Smith turned heads in a bold bubblegum pink dress for a night out with her EastEnders co-star this weekend. The 20-year-old actress, who stars as Tiffany Butcher in the soap opera, looked exceptional in a plunging minidress as she reunited with Danielle Harold, 29, who plays Lola Pearce. The two girls met their influencer friend Ellie Scales while attending the Azure launch in Camden. Posing for snaps at the restaurant’s opening, Maisie looked simply amazing in a skimpy dress, which she teamed with a belt and matching boots. Her friends looked fabulous as they wore festive outfits for the launch.













Picture: FUND)















Picture: BACKGROUND)

The TV star let her hair down in gorgeous loose waves and went for natural makeup, with all eyes on her amazing outfit. She shared a selfie on her Instagram Story as she posed alongside Danielle, who wore an all-black outfit and tight curls. In recent weeks, Maisie has opened up about filming her final scenes for EastEnders. The star has been playing the role of Tiffany Butcher since 2008, when she was just eight years old. Her final scenes are slated to air next week, starting December 13, in which Tiffany will be killed.













Picture: BBC / Kieron McCarron / Jack Barnes)

Recalling a moment when she filmed her last scenes with her on-screen family member and girlfriend Shona McGarty, who plays Whitney Dean, she admitted that she couldn’t stop her emotions from creeping in in the scenes. “Shona and I literally cried all the way through and after that we got so emotional.” “We said goodbye to the show before the first time six or seven years ago, but it was even more difficult this time around because we have built such a beautiful bond of sisterhood. “It’s been a sad few weeks because we’re filming out of order, so I had my last scenes with people spread over a month.













Picture: @ maisiesmithofficial / Instagram)

“It was sad for everyone but Shona who I’ve known since I was literally a baby where she carried me on her hip, so it was a really tough time for me.” The Strictly runner-up said that while she’s sad she’s no longer playing the character, it’s the idea of ​​not seeing her castmates every day that she’s struggled the most with. “It was the hardest thing for me, leaving everyone,” she said. “It’s just a wonderful place to work. “There is always someone to talk to in every room. I came back a few days later to clean my dressing room, but I literally came back to see everyone again.” Do you have a story to sell? Contact us at [email protected] or call us directly on 0207 29 33033. Read more Read more

