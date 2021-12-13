N.Hoolywood launches its pre-fall range – WWD

N. Hoolywood founder and creative director Daisuke Obana began his fashion career as a buyer and manager of a vintage clothing store in Tokyo before launching his own business in 2000. His collections are based on on elements of the classic army, vintage American sportswear and traditional Japanese craftsmanship with lightly structured silhouettes rendered in technical materials and graphic tones, showcasing the brand’s directional approach to streetwear .

As with most, the ongoing global pandemic has hampered the way most brands present their collections, and this is no exception for Obana. Her shows in New York have always been one of the most anticipated and rejoiced for their originality in terms of location and model casting (which still consisted largely of real street-cast characters), but That hasn’t stopped Obana from causing an international sensation everyone. season by serving affordable items anchored in accessible silhouettes.

The brand will launch its first pre-fall assortment of the N.Hoolywood Test Product Exchange Service collection, an extension of the spring 2022 offering. Inspired by training clothing used in US military bases, the line will be developed as an authentic military collection, in collaboration with brands officially recognized by the army.

“The way of thinking about making clothes has changed dramatically. I pay attention to more practicality, wear them to test durability and comfort, and use the right amount of fabric so that I don’t leave any waste. He turns to products that focus on the essence of the clothing, ”said Obana, who has incorporated 70s details with pieces inspired by visual designs from a military perspective, such as polished tracksuits, Camouflage suits featuring original textile patterns designed in 2015 based on South African military uniforms and oversized denim utility shirts, delivering a timeless look.

Obana always finds unexpected ways to seamlessly tie the past to the present, and for her first release before fall, her wearable designs are sure to add to the laid back sophistication of the N. Hoolywood man.

N.Hoolywood test product exchange service collection, pre-fall 2022

