Fast Fashion’s New Superpower: Shein

This is an audio transcript of the FT press briefing podcast episode: The New Super Power of Fast Fashion: Shein

Marc Filippino

Hello from the Financial Times. Today is Monday December 13th, and it’s your FT News Briefing.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

The cost of air travel has reached record levels. This is the wrong time; companies face a strong demand for vacations. And some concert workers have been falsely accused of fraud and even banned from the apps they work on. But it’s hard to hit back when your boss is an algorithm.

Madhumita Murgia

So it’s not, you know, let’s look at the work together and solve this problem. It’s the start of a sort of algorithm boss relationship. Employees will work in many, many different industries.

Marc Filippino

Plus, there is a brand that is tearing the fast fashion world apart. Our retail correspondent Jonathan Eley delves into the world of Shein. I’m Marc Filippino, and here is the news you need to start your day.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Flying freight around the world is now costing more than ever. In the past three months, prices have nearly doubled on major air freight routes connecting China to consumer markets in the United States and Europe. And it’s not just the typical increase in demand that comes as Christmas approaches. Supply chains and shipping in particular are still in turmoil due to the pandemic. There is a shortage of containers and bottlenecks at ports, which means more businesses need air freight. Businesses are struggling to find enough planes. In addition to Christmas shipments, there is also a rush to transport coronavirus tests and protective gear to Europe to deal with the new Omicron variant.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Over the past eight months, hundreds of UK concert workers have asked for help after their concert companies like Amazon, Deliveroo and others suspended them over allegations of fraud. The workers say they haven’t done anything wrong. They say it was a mistake of the company’s algorithms. FT’s European tech correspondent Madhumita Murgia spoke to a worker in this predicament named Alexandru.

Madhumita Murgia

He was twice reported for fraud, but he had absolutely no idea what he had done wrong. And he was terrified because if he got a third flag he would be kicked off the Uber platform, but he couldn’t risk that. Instead, he just quit working for Uber. And there’s a really interesting recording in the relationship I’m talking about between Alexandru and Uber customer service. You know the person seems to have no idea what they’ve done wrong either, and instead says, you know, you must have done something because the system isn’t going wrong. So this is the real danger because the companies and the employees of these companies, they trust the computer system. They say, you know, if the computer says you did something, you must have done it. But really, no one seems to know what is wrong, which puts workers in a very vulnerable position. So companies only really react when these individual cases are taken to court or brought before them by the union. And in the case of Alexandru, you know, then they went to question him and they came back and apologized and sort of got him back in more. And so, you know, it’s really hard because they don’t really know these workers, whether it’s the answers, because they kind of complained, or if it would have happened anyway. So it’s sort of a Wild West space at the moment.

Marc Filippino

So Madhu, what are they doing? You know, you mentioned that concert workers in UK have a union they can turn to for help. But, you know, having a lawyer doesn’t always guarantee that you’re going to solve the problem.

Madhumita Murgia

It’s really, really hard for them to push back. And I think that’s kind of the reason the story is so compelling. It’s the start of automation and a kind of AI infusion into the workplace, and we’re seeing it starting in the concert workspace. But soon it could be a bunch of different types of jobs, ranging from factory work, you know, to office work. It is therefore very difficult for them to react because there is no real transparency on how the algorithms are used or on the decisions they make. So when you don’t even know what you’re subjected to, it’s really hard to fight that or question it.

Marc Filippino

Madhumita Murgia is the FT’s European technology correspondent.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Brands like Zara, H&M and Boohoo have long dominated the huge fast fashion industry and now another player has burst in and has just taken the top spot in the United States in terms of sales. But if you’re under 25, you probably haven’t heard of it. Our retail correspondent Jonathan Eley only recently came across it.

Jonathan eley

We are preparing to move at this time. And I emptied my daughter’s wardrobe and found a huge stack of Shein delivery bags in the back, which I didn’t even know were there, which sort of explains its place. in their brand recognition pantheon.

Marc Filippino

Jonathan joined me to talk more about Shein. The Chinese company has been around since 2008 and does not even sell its products in China. Jonathan says one of the factors in his global success is that he goes where the young people are.

Jonathan eley

The brand they’re all using right now is TikTok, and Shein overlaps very, very effectively with the rise of TikTok. The other thing that it has is that it is really, really cheap. If you’re a youngster you know with no income maybe you still live at home or are a student or earn relatively little and huge portions of your expenses go to rent and bills, cheap is good.

Marc Filippino

So, is social media the main reason Shein is so far ahead of Zara and Boohoo or are there other reasons as well?

Jonathan eley

Well the other thing is pretty trendy. So one of the defining characteristics, if you will, of fast fashion is that it copies the runway styles and clothes worn by celebrities and influencers and puts them in front of consumers very quickly at modest prices. And the company that started this process is arguably Zara, the Spanish-headquartered fashion retailer. And generally their products are probably their stable’s fastest on the market in about three weeks. And then someone like Boohoo comes in the UK, and they got it by having the manufacturing very close to their market. They’ve reduced that to around two weeks for some styles, only a small proportion of their overall offering. Shein has managed to cut it down to around a week in some cases, and he creates thousands of styles every day, every week new styles are coming to his website. So it’s very, very fast and very responsive. And basically, he’s getting some sort of catwalk styles in front of young consumers’ noses faster than anyone else.

Marc Filippino

So Jonathan, the big concerns about fast fashion in general is that it creates a culture of the throwaway mass buying and mass launching, and that just adds to the dumps and that is, these shows producing a environmental nightmare. But Shein has also been the subject of specific criticism, one being copyright infringement, essentially clothing inspired by another fashion that falls in the lineage of the copy.

Jonathan eley

Yeah. So if you automate that kind of a process of finding new styles and trends and putting those styles and trends into production, the kind of charitable explanation, I guess, is that things will get through the net and you will. will end up copying something that is not for you to copy. And there have been many, many, many complaints about it. And the other thing is, I guess, the manpower issues. There have been reports in China and elsewhere of subcontractors, especially being paid very, very low wages and working under very difficult conditions. And many other brands like H&M have taken a stand against cotton from Xinjiang, it’s the biggest cotton producing area in China, and they said they wouldn’t use it if they could avoid it. I don’t think Shein made any such commitments. I think it’s probably quite relaxed to use cotton from this source.

Marc Filippino

But, you know, despite all the criticism, Morgan Stanley is betting on Shein to undercut its competition. Are the competitors doing something to stay competitive, perhaps taking a page from Shein’s book?

Jonathan eley

It’s hard to know how much concern this business actually causes. There’s a school of thought that says it’s a bit of a passing fad and is going to crumble and burn, and it gets special tax benefits through various loopholes that just might eventually be closed. I think most established fashion retailers will be watching it very carefully. Many of them have tried to see how it can manufacture it so cheaply in a part of the world where manufacturing wages have been rising quite rapidly in recent years. And I think they’re going to reexamine their own production and how they can better optimize their supply chains. But of course, all of this will require investment and investment costs money in an industry where the margins are already quite slim.

Marc Filippino

Jonathan Eley is the FT’s retail correspondent. Thanks Jonathan.

Jonathan eley

No problem thanks.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Marc Filippino

Before he left, executive pay increased around the world, but the United States is in a league of its own. US CEOs earned about twice as much as their European counterparts, according to an analysis, and nearly eight times as much as Japanese CEOs. During the pandemic, the gap between American CEOs and their workers widened further. At the head of the cinema chain AMC, Adam Aron earned nearly $ 21 million last year, more than double the previous year. As for its employees, who are on leave for almost half the year, the median salary was around five thousand five hundred dollars.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

You can read more about all of these stories at FT.com. This has been your daily FT News briefing. Make sure to come back tomorrow for the latest business news.

This transcript was generated automatically. If by any chance there is an error, please send the details for correction to: [email protected]. We will do our best to make the change as soon as possible.