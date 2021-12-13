Avant-garde designer rugs by Modieus • Hotel Designs





From case studies to product launches, Modieus has a lot to celebrate in 2021, and here are our top picks. Indigo Adelaide Hotel Earlier this year, the sixteen-story boutique hotel on Market Street became the first Indigo hotel in Adelaide and the brand’s sixth signature in Australasia, following the Indigo Brisbane Fortitude Valley Hotel, Melbourne Docklands, Sydney Central, Melbourne Little Collins Street and Auckland. The boutique hotel rooms pay homage to the city’s legendary festivals, and Modieus has designed colorful and personality-filled rugs inside the rooms and suites. Landers and Rogers

The second case study published by Hotel Designs on Modieus referred to Australia’s leading law firm Landers and Rogers. In this editorial, we’ve established how flooring can be used to create connective workspaces. The Melbourne office combines socially activated spaces for connection and collaboration with calm work environments for privacy and focus. This contemporary space promotes creativity, while offering people flexibility and adaptability in the way they work. In addition, Modieus also supplied the carpets for the rooms of the Ace Hotel Sydney.

NEW PRODUCTS Modieus launched three collections in 2021, consistent color palettes and distinctive designs that can be transformed into rugs or strip rugs. the Manufacturer’s mark The carpet collection really packs a punch and has been the inspiration for many projects Modieus has been working on this year. Incorporating nine encapsulated art stories – from color blurs to graffiti and stylized monochrome graphic effects, this unique collection of carpet designs once belonged to an art gallery. Launched in the spring, the Way of life The Modieus collection is structured around five easy-to-use color palettes that cater to a wide range of industries, from boutique hotels to beautiful senior residences. Modieus is currently promoting his Revive Collection. Four neutral color palettes with a contemporary twist each is distinctly different. Cool grays, washed denim blues and teals sit alongside rusts, terracotta and dusty pinks with a touch of intense black highlights to add drama. Earlier this year, Hotel designs was the first to report the 2021 Embracing Nature by Modieus trends. The four trends: Grounded, Green Utopia, Textured Layers and Crafted reflected our need to break free from isolation; he embraced nature, sought simplicity and inspired meaningful moments of peace. It was spot on and has proven to be the inspiration for so many projects this year. Modieus are currently working on their 2022 trends and will share them soon. Modieux is one of our recommended vendors and is regularly featured in the Vendor News section of our website. If you would like to become one of our Recommended Suppliers, please email Katy Phillips. Main image credit: Modieux

