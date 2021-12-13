John Lewis pulls ‘Lollita’ evening gown from stores after criticism





// John Lewis halted sale of children’s party dress named Lollita after receiving criticism // Lollita is a similar name to a 1955 novel Lolita, which details child sexual abuse // Before removing the dress from sale, John Lewis described it as a favorite of evening wear John Lewis has pulled a children’s party dress named Lollita from its stores after it received criticism. The dress by fashion label Chi Chi London was on sale for children aged three to 11 on the retailer’s site for 50. The department store chain has received criticism for selling the dress because Lollita is a name similar to Vladimir Nabokov’s 1955 novel Lolita, which details child sexual abuse. READ MORE: John Lewis’ beauty sales increase in post-containment report He describes how a middle-aged teacher mistreats a 12-year-old girl. Sharing a screenshot of the dress on John Lewis’s website on Twitter, writer Victoria Coren Mitchell said: If you were to think of a name for a kids’ party dress, what wouldn’t you call it NOT ? If you had to think of a name for a children’s party dress, what would you NOT call it? pic.twitter.com/yppG3Lgu3z – Victoria Coren Mitchell (@VictoriaCoren) December 9, 2021 The post received over 600 responses and was liked almost 8,000 times. Other Twitter users also criticized John Lewis on the social media platform. @JohnLewisRetail How come your staff don’t have the education or general knowledge to realize that Lollita (sic) is an inappropriate name for a children’s party dress? – Jen Murray (@ FleurBaladine71) December 11, 2021 A Twitter user said it was different from the novel due to the presence of two l’s in the name. Before removing the dress from sale, the John Lewis website described it as a favorite of evening wear. The dress description read: This cute dress features delicate metallic embroidery, scalloped edges and a chiffon skirt with a tulle underlay that is perfect for twirling on the dance floor. John Lewis said he withdrew the proceeds from sale as soon as it came to the attention of the upheaval it caused. Click here to subscribe to the free daily Retail Gazettes newsletter

