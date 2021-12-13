What inflation? Clothing prices during the pandemic

What inflation?

As the prices of goods and services rose across the economy, pushing inflation to a 39-year high in November, women fashion is still looking for some traction, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

It goes against what many see in fashion and it depends a lot on how far you want to go.

Supply chain pressures in the era of the pandemic have certainly made it more expensive and more difficult to produce and ship goods around the world. Consumers have money to spend. Ralph Laruen, Michael Kors and others have stepped out of the promotional cycle and raised their prices. And Adobe said online clothing prices in November climbed 17.3% from a year ago.

But it seems that price is still king on the mass side of the market.

The picture of prices has been blurred by the onset and end of the pandemic, which has now lasted long enough, today’s COVID-19 economy is compared to last year’s COVID-19 economy , measuring the fool against the outright fool.

Last month, prices for all goods and services were up 0.8% seasonally adjusted from October, a little stronger than economists expected, but were up 6.8% from October. the previous year, a strong variation. Clothing prices were up 1.3% month over month and 5% year over year.

It was enough to spark outrage in Washington.

These clothing and footwear price increases are truly unprecedented after more than 20 years of deflation in the clothing and footwear market, said Steve Lamar, president and CEO of the American Apparel & Footwear Association. Surprisingly, men’s clothing topped the charts this week with an increase of 7.8% during this period, while baby clothing rose 4.5%. This is the direct result of unnecessary tariffs and the worsening shipping crisis.

These price tags reflect a mix of record inflationary pressure, tariffs on imports and other excessive fees faced by companies striving to keep Americans dressed affordably, Lamar said. These price increases are clearly unsustainable for consumers and brands alike. Unless corrective action is taken, inflation will continue to spread like wildfire. This is why the AFOA urges the Biden administration to continue working on immediate actions to ease current shipping bottlenecks and to provide broad and immediate tariff relief to American businesses today.

Last month’s dramatic rise was in part a rebound from the steep drops seen a year ago as fashion headed into its first season of social distancing holidays.

The two-year comparison is very different.

While prices across the economy have risen 8.1% since November 2019, clothing prices are down 0.4% with a 2% increase for men more than offset by the drop in 4.5% among women. (Fashion, including clothing, footwear and accessories, accounts for 2.7 percent of all goods and services that make up the Consumer Price Index).

These cuts don’t seem to be high fashion.

Gary Wassner, CEO and Director of Fashion Factor Hilldun Corp., said: The majority of our customers have had to increase wholesale prices in order to offset soaring freight costs. Supply chain issues are also forcing designers to send products by air, doubling freight on top of already rising costs. The stores are taking larger margins, it seems to me. It drives up the prices. There are also a lot less markdowns and sales.

All things considered, prices at retail should go up, he said.

But the world’s largest retailer thinks differently.

Fighting inflation is in our DNA, said Doug McMillon, CEO of Walmart Inc., during a call with analysts last month. Sam Walton loved this fight, and so did we.

It’s a reminder that despite all the talk about higher prices, some still use pricing to attract buyers even as costs go up, chasing market share and share of mind now and leaving the bottom line. settle later.

Our cost inflation is greater than our retail inflation, and that’s what we would like, McMillon said. But we have a lot of flexibility when we watch the price differentials to decide what we do with general merchandise, what we do with clothing, for example, what we want to do with beef, with inflation going. produced there. And it becomes a mixed management exercise with us trying to serve the client member well, to manage the results. We would care a little less about how the gross margin and [selling, general and administrative expenses] balance as we would with what the net looks like. And we manage that way, and that’s what you can expect from us in the future.

Murali Gokki, general manager of the retail practice at AlixPartners and a keen observer of fashion price fluctuations, said the long-term deflationary trend in clothing reversed in 2014 and prices, at least from some angles, have increased. He specifically emphasized men’s clothing.

The pandemic has accelerated some of the inflationary impact for all the reasons currently presented in the market with the disruption of the supply chain, Gokki said. We believe this will continue until 2023. We don’t see the supply chain loosening anytime soon.

The costs therefore remain unchanged and the question is whether or not the consumer will continue to spend, he said.

The impact of stimulus checks will go away, Gokki said. The real challenge is whether the consumer will pay more or will they change their purchasing behavior?

The 2022s will be a difficult year for the fashion industry, he said.

And that’s saying something after 2020 and 2021.

Inflation, but not for women’s fashion Prices in the pandemic era have increased throughout the economy, but prices for women’s clothing have fallen. Price change from Nov 2019 to Nov 2021 (seasonally adjusted All items 8.1% Clothes -0.4% Men’s clothes 2.0% Clothing for women -4.5% Women’s outerwear -4.3% Dresses -6.2% Women Suits & Separates -5.4% Women’s underwear, sleepwear, sportswear and accessories -2.6% Shoe 2.1% Shoes for men 3.6% Shoes for women 1.3% Watches and Jewelry 2.9% Source: United States Bureau of Labor Statistics

