Former New York Giant Victor Cruz on COVID, Super Bowl, and Fashion
Long-suffering New York Giants fans mark an auspicious anniversary. This month of February will be 10 years since the Giants beat New England Patriots, 21-17, at Super Bowl XLVI.
Former star receiver Victor Cruz helped the Giants to the victory, capturing four balls for 25 yards and a touchdown.
Since then, the team have not been able to win a playoff game. In an exclusive interview, Cruz told Yahoo Finance Live that the team first needs to get back into shape after a number of players have been kept away from injuries.
This is the most important thing that has tormented us all year, he said. So it’s been a tough season to watch, and I think they have to figure out how to end the season on a positive note and then move on to the offseason with what I think are major changes for this football team.
He also recognized that playing professional sport during a pandemic is a major challenge. While over 94% of NFL players are fully vaccinated Against COVID-19, there are a few holdouts, including players who have misled their teams about their vaccine status.
It’s just, you know, it’s a tough place to be an athlete right now in the NFL, “said Cruz.” I’m vaccinated but honestly you know if I was in the NFL it would be difficult even while navigating it. There is a lot at stake here. In football every week counts, every game counts, every paycheck depends on every week you play there, and if something like a vaccination slows you down it can hurt you, you can hurt the team.
As for winning the Vince Lombardi Trophy in 2012, Cruz says it seems like just yesterday he was on the pitch with his teammates. I’ll tell you what, it’s going fast, man. It’s going fast, he said.
The 35-year-old NFL Pro Bowler said not a day goes by that he doesn’t think about this Super Bowl win. I mean, it’s hard not to. It defines so much of my life and career that it’s hard not to think about it.
On a recent Sunday at MetLife Stadium, Cruz gathered on the pitch with his former teammates to commemorate the championship and of course to give each other good humor.
Reconnecting with guys, seeing who’s got fat over the years, you know, it’s like, Oh, you’ve gained weight! That’s the first thing you want to see is who hasn’t taken care of them for 10 years, he joked. But most of the guys look amazing, and it was great to see everyone for sure.
A former teammate he sees regularly is quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning. The two became close when Cruz joined the Giants as an undrafted rookie in 2010.
Cruz recalled how he and Manning would kick off football on the streets of Hoboken, New Jersey, before the start of the season.
Once I got on the team, it helped us build a relationship and sort of set us on the right path to becoming the duo that we have become, he said. I think without our knowing it, those early days of getting to know each other in Hoboken really paid off towards the end of our career.
Cruz and Mannings were closely linked during a recent episode of The Eli Manning Show on YouTube when Cruz took his old QB shopping for vintage Giants clothing.
[Mannings] like a single-ride pony, Cruz burst out laughing. It’s a plaid shirt, brown belt, pants or khaki – keeps it very well in its wheelhouse. Sometimes you just need to get out of that shell a little bit, sort of step out of your comfort zone.
Cruz, who describes his own style of fashion as grown-up chic, helped Manning dress head-to-toe in Giants clothing at a store in Brooklyn, NY.
To Eli’s credit, man, he owned it. He put it on and immediately smelled the swagger and was, like OK, I need to get out there and walk around. People need to see me in this. I was dying of laughter. It was the best thing.
Next on bucket list
Cruz, who was no longer the same after a 2014 knee injury, officially retired from the NFL in 2018. Since then he has worked as a sports analyst at ESPN and when he’s not attending the Met Gala or sitting ahead of New Fashion Week York, Cruz is busy flex your business acumen.
He recently partnered with Krystal restaurant chain to bring the southeast-based burger chain to the northeast, including his hometown of Paterson, NJ. He has also signed on as an advisor to the soon to be launched peer-to-peer sports betting exchange, Prophet Exchange.
And Cruz has just extended his namesake sneakers collaboration with luxury fashion designer Pierre Hardy.
When this reporter caught up with Cruz for our virtual interview, he had just landed in Aspen, Colorado, for a bit of snowboarding.
So what’s left on Cruz’s bucket list? Go to Space Something Former Giants Champion Michael strahan just made on Jeff Bezos Blue Origin.
I asked if he could put me in his luggage, if there was an additional place for me in the rocket, said Cruz, half joking. I would love to do that.
Alexis Christoforous is a presenter and reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on twitter @AlexisTVNews.
