New BA at Cond Nast College of Fashion and Design to combine the best of education and professional training

London’s Cond Nast College of Fashion & Design is launching a new Honors Bachelor Program in Fashion Communication and Industry Practice promising a unique blend of academic and professional teaching and learning. The two-year curriculum has been updated to ensure it stays in tune with the rapidly changing world of fashion.

Harriet Posner is Director of Undergraduate Programs at the College and was in charge of the redesign. When the original BA was launched in 2016, the focus was on the digital boom, whether print media would survive, as well as the development of e-commerce and the resulting tumultuous changes for the retail industry. fashion in terms of bricks and mortar versus selling online, she said. Today there are so many new and big questions; the most important of which are sustainability and inclusiveness. We need to address the role of fashion in these areas and think about how we can make meaningful positive change. We also think about the evolution of the fashion system, for example, how are start-ups adopting new business models direct to customers and in what ways are global brands working with the gaming industry to integrate the game. virtual and augmented reality? Then there is the transformation in the media industry from ad revenue dependence on subscription and membership models. The pace of change demands that we revise and update what we teach.

The degree aims to create not only industry professionals, but leaders. When change is happening at such a rate, it’s important to be able to anticipate, says Harriet. The students were confronted with the big problems so that they could form their own ideas of what these changes should look like. What does sustainability really mean for fashion? How can technology be used in the sector for the general good?

More than half of the students who graduate with their Bachelor of Fashion Communication degree in college work immediately after completing the course. A graduate, Alexander Ron is the digital content marketing manager for Cond Nast, and he says what he learned in college has been invaluable. I knew from a young age that Cond Nast College of Fashion & Design was a place I wanted to be. I read an article on how the courses were all led and industry focused. I feel like college has made me who I am in terms of knowledge and employability. The speakers are all true experts with incredible experience and skills and you can learn so much from them. Plus, they’re so well connected that if you set goals, push the boundaries, and get noticed, the right doors will open for you. For example, the first high profile event I attended through college was Naomi Campbell’s Fashion Night, which was an amazing experience. Alexander says that the fact that the degree was a crash course of two years rather than the traditional three was also a big plus. Friends of mine were still studying for their degrees and I was here already working and making money. When you finish a two year degree it feels like you are one step ahead of everyone else which is really energizing.

Megan Meaney is another bachelor’s degree graduate who says the two-year element has been hugely beneficial. It’s very intense and you can’t let your focus slip for a minute, but it’s totally worth it. The industry speakers the College attracts are of such caliber that it is easy to stay focused because they are so fascinating. We heard from some really big names and had the chance to ask them questions and get their point of view. They really wanted to be helpful too and many of them were happy to log on to social media and continue the conversation long after giving their speech. We have taken some amazing trips as part of the course. We went to New York and met Anna Wintour, and how many students have the chance to say that?

Megan is now a purchasing assistant at MatchesFashion, which she says is due to her degree. When I started in college, I knew I wanted to be involved with the product, but I wasn’t sure what field I wanted to go into. I chose a mod option on purchase and knew right away that was what I wanted to do. My group graduated during the lockdown so it was incredibly difficult to gain work experience, but it was the skills I learned during my purchasing module that helped me gain a foothold in the gate.

Megan says that everything she learned had real, practical value. We did a collaborative industrial project with Mac makeup and it wasn’t just a theoretical exercise, imagine you work for Coach, at all. We went to the store and talked to people who worked there and actually acted as consultants for them. It was all real and I don’t think you would get that level of genuine involvement anywhere else.