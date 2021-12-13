New cycle begins as Indian men’s hockey team face Korea





The Indian men’s hockey team will begin their new cycle with a group of youngsters aiming to prove their mettle when they begin their campaign against Korea in Dhaka on Tuesday

The Indian men’s hockey team celebrates after winning bronze at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year. AP file

Dhaka: The Indian men's hockey team, Olympic bronze medalists, will begin their new cycle with a group of youngsters aiming to prove their mettle when they begin their campaign for the Asian Champions Trophy against Korea here on Tuesday. India has won this prestigious event three times since its inception in 2011 and won the two previous editions held in 2016 in Kuantan, Malaysia, and in 2018 in Muscat, Oman. India will play their opener against Korea on December 14, followed by their match against Bangladesh the next day (December 15). Their third match will be against their rivals Pakistan on December 17th and on December 19th they will face Asian Games champions Japan. The semi-finals and the final will take place on December 21 and 22, respectively. Skipper Manpreet Singh insisted on a good start. "Korea are a good team and are very capable of slowing down our attack. In that same stadium during the Asian Cup in 2017, we drew (1-1) against them in the league. So it is important to don't be complacent about them and make sure our basics are right when we play them tomorrow, "he said. Speaking about the importance of the tournament, Manpreet said, "The tournament is quite important for us as it is our first tournament after the Tokyo Olympics. The new cycle has started for us. If we start well, then our level. confidence will rise. rise high, "he said. Several youngsters had a chance in the Indian squad for the tournament, and Manpreet went on to explain why doing well for them here will be crucial. "The youngsters got the chance to be part of the squad because some of them haven't been able to get the chance in the past two years as the focus was on the base team getting ready. for the Olympics. The young people worked hard for quite a long time, a while, and as a result, they had a chance to prove themselves, "he added. Speaking about the team's fitness level ahead of the start of the tournament, the Indian skipper said: "We are in pretty good shape. We have been focusing a lot on our fitness at the recent Bhubaneswar camp. "We can't wait to see how the other Asian teams have developed over the past two years. The tournament will be a good test for our team," he signed. At the previous edition of this event held in Muscat, India had won the title jointly with Pakistan when the final was canceled due to incessant rains.

