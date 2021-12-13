Tailored fashion appears to be a viable option





For most shoppers, the idea of ​​having a garment made on purpose for them seems a bit extreme, but made-to-order fashion appears to be a real option for shoppers who would rather shell out the extra cash rather than choose from the shelves. . trends from yesterday. The first time [customers] are often looking for a dress for an occasion, but once they have it they are intrigued to try on daywear, Anna Mason, founder of the eponymous womenswear brand, told the Financial Times on Monday (Dec. 13 ). The Masons brand launches four collections each year, some looks produced specifically for its wholesale partners and most made to order. Lately, she has noticed a greater interest in the bespoke side of the business. It has a lot to do with the idea of ​​not paying money, not doing too much fast fashion, and taking an overall sustainability angle, Mason told FT. There is also a certain level of luxury in bespoke fashion in a world where most clothing is mass produced and imitators reign supreme, which means everyone likes to wear the same trendy item until let him move on to the next one. It’s the newest and most up-to-date form of luxury now, Malone Souliers founder Mary Alice Malone told FT. Related: Brands Bet Limited Edition Apparel May Attract Consumers’ Interest While some fashion brands focus on making truly unique items, others have recently been successful in releasing limited edition clothing that creates a buzz before it comes out and barely lasts in stock when released. The collaboration between Hasbros and Champion Athleticwear partnered with a limited edition line, while 7-Eleven entered the fashion fray in partnership with artist and designer Kerwin Frost to create a Snack Attack uniform made up of a jacket, pants and a t-shirt that includes a total of 18 pockets. Recent research from PYMNTS with Scalefast shows that at least 21% of consumers have been part of so-called product drops recently, including 42% of Gen Z and 33% of Millennials. Over 45% of consumers say product drops give them access to hard-to-find products and 64% of respondents say they can access items through product drops at good prices. —————————— NEW PYMNTS DATA: WHAT BRITISH CONSUMERS EXPECT FROM THEIR GROCERY EXPERIENCES On: Forty-four percent of UK grocery shoppers spend more in grocery stores when they have access to loyalty programs, and an equal share say the presence of loyalty programs alone dictates where they shop. What UK consumers expect from their grocery shopping experiences surveyed 2,501 UK consumers to examine how retailers can make the most of loyalty programs to increase spending and gain new customers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pymnts.com/news/retail/2021/made-to-order-fashion-emerges-as-viable-option/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos