‘The Witcher’ Season 2 – Joey Batey talks about making Henry Cavill laugh

Joey Batey enjoys this little break. The 32-year-old actor almost ready for Netflix’s Megahit season 2 The witcher at the premiere, had a busy few months. Not only has he spent a good deal of his time in a fantasy land alongside monster fighter Henry Cavill, but like his character the Dandelion earworm maker, he works as a musician and producer. of music. So he has been busy playing and listening to the same songs over and over again.

Batey has seen his world pick up since the shoot The witcher; Over the past summer, he traveled to Canada to film a project for the first time since the start of the pandemic, and he is currently filming a new film notwitcher project for Netflix. “It’s been surprisingly busy,” he laughs. “We’ve all gone 18 months sitting in our pants, and now it’s like the world is catching up. It’s really fun, but I’m pretty much exhausted all the time now.”

With The witcher Season 2 on the horizon, yet it’s complete witcher fashion, and it plays an important role. While Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia captures most of the show’s biggest fight scenes (and anchors a lot of the action), it’s Dandelion who’s there to make sure the show doesn’t never too much serious.

Style-wise, Batey doesn’t identify too much with the character (“Dandelion is way more outgoing than I am,” he says. “He’s a lot more colorful.”) But he managed to do what he wanted. wanted when it came to Dandelion’s attire for Season 2: a long, flowing coat. Batey consulted with the show’s costume designer, Lucinda Wright, and together, the employee came up with a new look for the character: one that even helped Batey come out of her own shell a bit. “I put my two cents,” he explains. “I mean, she created this totally crazy, rock’n’roll look that I’m actually a bit of a fan of. It was really happy to slip into something a little more outgoing.”

We talked to Batey a little more in depth about his personal style, giving gifts during the holidays and cracking Henry Cavill on the set of The witcher.

What was the experience of season 2 of The witcher Like?

In a strange way, not much has changed for me. Yes, I would go to my local grocery store and people would start singing songs to me from the show. But then the pandemic hit, and I didn’t really see anyone, and I was just in my apartment for most of that time.

Filming the show was really tough, but I’m so grateful and very lucky to have worked. I think we were the only show filming in the UK, and it was thanks to our amazing Covid protocol team that we were able to shoot safely. But it was a little strange.

Netflix

There have been times when you see your coworker on set, and as soon as the scene is wrapped up or the camera rolls over, you’re sort of taken to your little nook, so you’re constantly isolating yourself throughout. of the day anyway. So it seemed a bit distant. We were all constantly sending each other WhatsApps from the next door, just like, “Hey, what are you doing?” ”

I don’t think any of us expected the show to last this long. I mean, it took a year and a half or two years to shoot, post and pre-production included. So it looked a bit like a marathon, but hopefully it will be worth it – a little darker, a little weirder.

Do you have a favorite memory of working with Henry Cavill this time around?

[LAUGHING] I think I have a bad influence on him sometimes. I like to walk around with the script, and the problem is, if I make him laugh, he takes revenge. He’s so professional and works so hard that no one really sees how hard he works. His schedule is insane and he is basically a professional athlete besides being an extremely brilliant actor.

David M. BenettGetty Images

So there are times – which I think are actually in the cut – where you can see him turn away from the camera, so we can’t see his face. And it’s Geralt, and then he’ll turn to me, and all of a sudden, it’s Henry, and he’ll make a face and try to make me laugh.

There are a number of times when you’ll probably see me trying to stay the course, but it was really nice to go see the gang, really, after so long, and see how these characters grow and progress. I think it will be worth the wait.

Is there a song from Season 2 that is as catchy as “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher”?

I don’t know for “catchy”. Joe Trapanese, our wonderful songwriter for Season 2, and I have been working on the songs throughout the pandemic. It’s like the difficult second album. He got a little more rock and roll. It’s about telling stories, but also about Dandelion’s own expression and his own artistic ideals. I don’t know if it’s going to be eye-catching, but I think it tells the story.

Like Bob Dylan plugging in his guitar.

Exactly! Yeah. Exactly, this is his guitar pickup moment.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

Let’s move on from speed to a conversation about style. What are your favorite clothing brands? Something you see and find yourself gravitating towards?

Not really, as I tend to shop at vintage stores, charity stores, or thrift stores. Mainly because durability is very important to me, but also a friend of mine described my fashion sense as “It’s like you’re a time traveler trying in vain to adapt to the times. you just landed in. To varying degrees of success. ‘ So I love to hunt to try and find these really little corners of the world, and the vests, the boots, the long coats, and things with a little bit of history and a little bit of history to them. where I gravitate.

How would you describe your personal style?

It’s like someone telling Johnny Depp to calm down. [LAUGHING]

A character in particular? Or just the guy himself?

Sure. All the cannon.

What is the greatest gift you have ever received?



My sisters and I weren’t necessarily from the richest backgrounds. So quite often for Christmas, birthdays and all, we would write each other songs and record audiobooks of our favorite childhood books and stuff. So, Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Where Alice in Wonderland.

And they are, for me, the most precious gifts, not only that I have given, but that I have received, because I love the gifts that people have created or given, rather than spending some of them. … obviously if someone wants to throw me a lot of money I’m obviously very happy. But I do cherish those kinds of moments in time that I capture on a recording or in an old cassette player or something like that. And I keep them in a shoebox under my bed, and when the days are long, and I just need a little pick-me-up at the end of a long day, so I put them on and remember where I am. come, and what is really important.

Do you have a favorite that you have already given?

I think I did all of The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy play for my sister, and did all the vocals. And all the aliens, and all the robots. It took me a few days, but you can regularly hear in the recording when I sipped a glass of wine while I’m doing it, because the vocals just got worse and worse.

Evan romano

Evan is associate editor for Men’s Health, with articles in The New York Times, MTV News, Brooklyn Magazine and VICE.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io