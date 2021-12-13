The third edition of the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge spotlights six global entrepreneurs who are accelerating change in the fashion industry

AMSTERDAM – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Tommy Hilfiger, which belongs to PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH], is pleased to announce the six finalists for the 2021 edition Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge, which have been carefully selected from more than 430 applications received from startups and scale-ups around the world. Building on Tommy Hilfiger’s vision of sustainability to waste nothing and welcome everyone, the third edition of the program strives to continue to amplify and support Black, Indigenous and Colored Entrepreneurs (BIPOCs) working to advance their communities, while fostering a more inclusive fashion future. With the need to make an impact on the industry more important than ever, the third year of the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge has been completely virtual to overcome the current restrictions and challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a multi-step, one-year process, applications were carefully reviewed by internal and external experts based on a dedicated set of criteria, including potential social impact and market growth. The six finalists will present their business ideas to a jury of business leaders and sustainability leaders at the virtual world conference Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge final event on January 12 and 13, 2022.

the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge embodies our long-standing mission to harness the power of fashion to drive inclusion, representation and change, said Tommy Hilfiger. Our industry will only move forward with fresh new ideas that challenge the way we think, build and create. As a brand, it is essential that we use our platform to give entrepreneurs like our finalists a voice and an opportunity to create real and lasting impact.

The six finalists are:

Good clothes: A South Africa-based social enterprise that creates micro-business opportunities and jobs for people with disabilities and their families, especially mothers, through recycling textiles.

A South Africa-based social enterprise that creates micro-business opportunities and jobs for people with disabilities and their families, especially mothers, through recycling textiles. Haelixa: A Swiss-based product traceability technology that aims to accelerate the global transition to transparent supply chains for consumer goods.

A Swiss-based product traceability technology that aims to accelerate the global transition to transparent supply chains for consumer goods. MAFI MAFI: An Ethiopia-based sustainable fashion brand that creates ready-to-wear collections, preserving ancient traditions and empowering marginalized artisans.

An Ethiopia-based sustainable fashion brand that creates ready-to-wear collections, preserving ancient traditions and empowering marginalized artisans. Lalaland: A Netherlands-based platform that uses artificial intelligence to generate personalized and inclusive synthetic models of different ethnicities, ages and sizes, all with over 35 pose variations.

A Netherlands-based platform that uses artificial intelligence to generate personalized and inclusive synthetic models of different ethnicities, ages and sizes, all with over 35 pose variations. MARLET: This Kenya-based jewelry company uses mobile technology to connect marginalized Kenyan artisans directly to the global market through a mobile platform.

This Kenya-based jewelry company uses mobile technology to connect marginalized Kenyan artisans directly to the global market through a mobile platform. K&Y BEAUTY: This The Rwanda-based eco-footwear brand uses recycled car tires from sub-Saharan Africa and employs local youth, empowering them with skills and economic independence.

The jurors who oversee the final event are:

Mr. Tommy Hilfiger

Martijn Hagman, CEO, Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe

Award-winning actress, producer and change agent Yara Shahidi.

Esther Verburg, EVP, Sustainable Business and Innovation, Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe

Adrian Johnson, Entrepreneur, Associate Professor of Entrepreneurship, Technology and Media at INSEAD

Katrin Ley, Managing Director of Fashion for Good and Founding Curator of Amsterdam Global Shapers Hub

Yvonne Bajela, founding member and director of the investment company Impact X Capital

With the support of Tommy Hilfiger and subject matter experts from INSEAD, the six finalists developed and refined their business plans, which they will present at the final event. Arooj Aftab, content creator, illustrator, writer and founder of #DonewithDiversity, will host the final event where the jury will award 200,000 to be divided between two winners chosen to support their projects. The winners will also receive a one-year mentorship with experts Tommy Hilfiger and INSEAD, as well as a place in the INSEAD Social Entrepreneurship Program (ISEP). An additional $ 15,000 will be awarded to the finalist that Tommy Hilfiger associates select as their “People’s Favorite” vote.

As key players in the fashion industry, it is our responsibility to support, empower and encourage inclusiveness. the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge is a testament to our commitment to make a meaningful and lasting contribution to a better fashion industry, said Martijn Hagman, CEO of Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe. It is in our nature to drive change, even in the most difficult times. We pride ourselves on continuing to amplify the ideas of the entrepreneurs who are creating the fashion landscape we want and need to see.

Tommy Hilfigers mission is to become a leading design and sustainable lifestyle company that wastes nothing and welcomes everything, through the way it creates its product, manages its operations and connects with its communities and its stakeholders. More information on Tommy Hilfigers’ sustainability journey, which is powered by PVHs Avant-garde fashion strategy, lies on https://global.tommy.com/en_int/about-us-corporate-responsibility.

More information about the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge can be found here: https://responsibility.pvh.com/tommy/fashion-frontier-challenge/. Friends and brand followers are invited to join the conversation on social media using #TommyHilfiger and @TommyHilfiger.

About Tommy Hilfiger

With a portfolio of brands that includes Tommy hilfiger and TOMMY JEANS, Tommy Hilfiger is one of the world’s most recognized premium lifestyle designer groups. Its aim is to design and market high quality men’s clothing and sportswear, women’s collectible clothing and sportswear, children’s clothing, denim collections, underwear (including bathrobes, nightwear and loungewear), shoes and accessories. Through selected licensees, Tommy Hilfiger offers complementary lifestyle products such as eyewear, watches, perfumes, swimwear, socks, small leather goods, home goods and luggages. the TOMMY JEANS The product line includes jeans and shoes for men and women, accessories and perfumes. Goods under the Tommy hilfiger and TOMMY JEANS brands is available to consumers around the world through an extensive network of Tommy hilfiger and TOMMY JEANS retail stores, specialty department stores and department stores, some online and online retailers Tommy.with.

About PVH Corp.

PVH is one of the world’s largest and most admired fashion companies, reaching out to consumers in over 40 countries. Our iconic global brands include Calvin klein and Tommy hilfiger. Our 140-year history is built on the strength of our brands, our team, and our commitment to driving fashion forward for good. It is our power. This is the power of PVH.

follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.