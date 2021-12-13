How to dress properly for your next camping trip

Each activity has a dress code. If you like baking as a hobby, you need your apron and headwear. If you are a jogger then you have your running shoes, comfortable headphones for music and a light bottle of water. If you are a camping enthusiast, you will also check it out.

The point is not just to show off your branded gear and that cool parka you just bought (although that’s okay if that’s what you want to do), but to protect yourself by all the weather, all temperatures and all terrains.

Camping shoes

Starting at the bottom, your shoes are extremely important on a camping trip. You will not be walking through cobbled, dry streets and your feet will need to be properly supported and waterproofed. Choose the best camping shoes with this in mind: they must be solid, with defined, non-slip soles; you want shoes that protect and support your ankle and instep.

When you are away from camping on a hike, do not wear open shoes, slippers, sandals, etc. You will be crossing rough terrain and they can trip you up or even sprain your ankle. They are fine to wear at the campsite however.

You might be walking in the water during a hike, make sure your shoes are water resistant enough to keep most of it out.

Invest in several camping shoes because you don’t want to wear a wet pair of shoes two days in a row. Hiking shoes are the best; while a good pair of lace-up running shoes is also an option.

Camping clothing for winter / fall

Your clothes are the meat of the issue. If you are new to camping it is likely you packed too few clothes. Camping can be a dirty business and there are usually no laundry facilities.

If you don’t bring enough clothes, you will be forced to wear dirty clothes for days. You will definitely want to dress for the weather. During the colder months of the year, diapers are your friends. The layer closest to your skin should wick away moisture and allow sweat to evaporate quickly.

In cold weather, humidity kept close to the body will make you feel even cooler. Wear thick socks to insulate your feet. Pack a hat to wear to insulate your head. It should fit tightly.

The layer of clothing above provides your actual insulation and should be a fleece or synthetic material, which also allows moisture to easily leave the body. The outermost layer should be the thickest yet, like that parka we talked about earlier. You will need at least a rain suit, pants and jacket to keep you dry in case of rain or snow.

Camping clothes for summer / spring

If you are camping at this time of year, you should take into account the temperature difference between day and night, as it can reach 30 degrees. During the day, you’ll want to stick with natural fabrics like cotton and linen.

These fabrics are lightweight and also absorb sweat and do not heat up when temperatures do. Polyester is also a good choice, especially cotton-polyester blends. You’ll want to stick with lighter pastel shades. Dark colors tend to absorb heat. You don’t want that in the summer.

Headwear and glasses to protect these parts of your body from the sun are also a good idea. Shorts will be tempting in hot weather, but you don’t want your legs exposed to bugs or poisonous plants.

Cargo pants are a good option here. They’re lightweight and let moisture evaporate quickly so your legs won’t feel sweaty. Plus, they have all those cool pockets to help you organize your stuff. Complete your summer clothes by bringing a swimsuit.

At night, you’ll want to apply the same layering principle as in winter. The trick is, your winter clothes might not look quite right because they are too thick. Carrying a pair of thinner hoodies to wear on top of each other with insulated pajama bottoms with long underwear can be a good idea. If it’s too hot, you can always remove the layers. It is better to walk with too many clothes than to be cold at night.

What not to wear when camping

The advice here would be incomplete without a list of camping clothes that won’t work on a camping trip.

Expensive designer clothes and jewelry are on a camping trip. Chances are they won’t resist an activity like camping. You will ruin them, you will potentially lose the jewelry, and you will get some for the cost.

Do not wear strong perfumes or smells: It irritates wild animals and can make them attack. It’s the attention you don’t want.

Avoid denim where you can: Denim jeans don’t offer much protection from nighttime temperatures and trap moisture, which means they’ll make you feel cold.

Do not wear clothing that contains obscenities, drug messages, etc. : This can be offensive to those who share the campsite with you and can cause you issues with the management of the land.

Avoid white clothes: The campsite is a mess. White clothes are a beacon for damage. Stick to light and pastel shades as previously suggested.

Don’t wear clothes that are too tight or too loose as your bodily functions may be impaired. Loose clothes also have a way of hanging on to things.

Do not sit naked in your campsite, especially if you are on a public campsite; it is not so much a “what not to wear” as a “what not to do”. Unless it is expressly allowed, or if you are in a nudist colony, it is also likely to offend others. Common sense must prevail. Would you like to see someone naked on your camping trip?

Flip-flops are also a big no-no: They are weaker than sandals and offer little or no protection to the feet when outside. Wear them only in your tent or in the shower.

You now have your official dress code for all your camping gear. Let him be a guide to keep you safe and comfortable on your trip.