Menswear: Menswear Trends Online Rather Than Particular Style At A Wedding, Nigerians Respond





A man has gone viral on social media after photos of his interesting style for a wedding surfaced on the internet. The great thing about fashion is that it allows people to explore their creative imaginations, rather than just replicating designs that were originally created by others. Photos of the man’s style have received mixed reactions. Photo credit: @thetattleroomng

Source: Instagram However, there is a thin line between right and wrong, as what looks good on paper may not necessarily be the same when achieved. Photos of a man in a lilac outfit with a purple cap gave many reasons to speak up. While the upper part of her outfit looks conventional, the tightening around her waist with what appears to be a mini jacket / corset has turned heads. See the post below: Read also Is she comfortable? Nigerians react to viral video of woman displaying extra-long lashes Internet users don’t like this look Although the wearer posed with the confidence of a thousand men, social media users weren’t quite buying the look. When asked if this was a success or a failure, here’s what people had to say: 8_of_9: “It’s cool, created exclusively for flat stomach men … he should do that in black, have a good photoshoot too, let’s see.” maureen_tessy_: “Because no, Ebuka is not wearing any clothes, everyone is shouting miss miss shm.” domestica_sho: “Misssss, when there is no house of shaolin or taichi e dey go.” kiki__famous: “Si na Ebuka where I am I go as I am o.” temmyadunni: “I do not understand what is happening.” fortunista_by_ivy: “It for waist-to-waist wear to make the waist get in shape.” zakhaiibrahim: “I’m embarrassed about his girlfriend.” osegie_ehi_precious: “Wetin the tailor 1 proves.” Pearlsosaze: “Weytin concerns agbada concerns the corset?” “ meetremareyah: “Shey and go chopped the jollof party rice like that abi e go unbutton first ??” Read also Wedding fashions: Nigerians amazed by adorable little ring bearer in white tuxedo omah_licha_nwa: “What parenting nonsense is it? “ Fashion focus: actor Timini Egbuson in casual street clothes Popular Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson is certainly a Nigerian celebrity who enjoys exploring his personal sense of style and a brief trip to his social media page will win you over. Timini, who is the younger brother of actress Dakore Egbuson, has become quite popular on social media, with over 900,000 subscribers. Her affinity for casual street looks made her Instagram page the perfect catalog for lovers of swaggy fashion. Check out some of her stylish looks. Source: Legit.ng

