Cowboys Randy Gregory returns in style, Game of the Week 14





It became clear from the start of Sunday’s game that this unit led by defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has mobilized and is ready to play. The Dallas Cowboys were getting back from defensive tackle Neville Gallimore and defensive end Randy Gregory after DeMarcus Lawrence returned last week, and as a result, the top seven have seen their productivity increase dramatically. As a unit, they allowed just two scores, both in the second half, while adding a score to them on a fumble recovery. Gregory’s impact was felt most and was felt early on. His stat line might not have a lot of twisted numbers, but his impact has certainly put the Washington football team’s offense in a pretzel. Gregory had a sack, a forced fumble, a pass deflection and an interception and the timing of those impact plays made it even more incredible. Washington’s second practice of the game started off in a great position on the field, after Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott landed a pass to CeeDee Lamb that was intercepted by safety back Landon Collins. Washington started on Dallas 37, led 3-0 and in a position to tie the game or take the early lead. In the 3rd and 10th, quarterback Taylor Heinicke looked to pass left for a screen, but Gregory saw it coming. He jumped up, passed the pass in the air and then intercepted the ball, gaining 12 yards on the return. An absolutely amazing game from Randy Gregory. (Going through @NFL) pic.twitter.com/7CE4NKtAVs – RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) 12 December 2021 However, his good start would not stop. Throughout the rest of the game, he racked up five presses from the quarterback, but it was his one tackle that stemmed the tide. Dallas saw their 24-0 halftime lead evaporate with a Prescott Pick-6 that reduced the score to 27-20 with just over four minutes to go. To make matters worse, the Cowboys got three points on their next possession, giving Washington a chance to tie the game, or worse, score two points and take the lead. Gregory had none. On 3rd and 3rd, Gregory made this incredibly tight backpack escapement from backup QB Kyle Allen, which was picked up by Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse, sealing the victory. RANDY GREGORY WITH THE HUGE STRIP-SACK !!! #DALvsWAS pic.twitter.com/OBDUMk8ERb – Dallas Nation (@Dallas__Nation) 12 December 2021 We have missed Gregory’s presence in recent weeks. It was clear that Quinn had collected all of his pieces making this defense a scary unit to face, as it freed rookie Micah Parsons who himself had an incredible game with two sacks and a forced fumble. Having Lawrence, Gregory, and Parsons together is something Dallas fans have been waiting for and it paid real dividends on their first outing since Week 1. 60 best photos of Cowboys 27-20 win over Washington









See

0 photo



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cowboyswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/13/dallas-cowboys-vs-washington-football-team-randy-gregory-player-of-game-2021-week-14/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos