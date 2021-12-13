Hawks-Themed Fashion Line Helps Empower Atlanta Subway Women





With an electric run to the Eastern Conference Finals last season and Trae Young’s recent honor as Eastern Conference Player of the Week, the Atlanta Hawks know how to make success on the court easy. But dress to be successful disabled the pitch can be a challenge, something the team’s women’s ancillary group is helping change through their support for the nonprofit Dress for Success Atlanta. Monday morning the Lady Hawks – made up of the wives, partners and mothers of the players, staff and management of the basketball team – presented a check for $ 20,000 to Dress for success Atlanta. The money was raised through the sale of a capsule collection started by the Lady Hawks and sold exclusively at the West Hawks Shop at State Farm Arena, as well as a matching donation from the Tony Ressler Jami Gertz Family Foundation, which doubled the original donation of $ 10,000. The collection, which sold out within days, is just the latest partnership between the Lady Hawks and Dress for Success Atlanta, which aims to help women achieve economic independence in a variety of ways, including providing clothing. professionals and development tools. the falcon ladies working with various partners to support women and youth here in Atlanta, including Covenant House Georgia and Atlanta Public Schools. The group’s initiatives include EmowHER, a three-part series of after-school programs designed for teenage girls, honoring “SHeroes” during Women’s History Month. This morning’s big check presentation took place live on Good Day Atlanta; to check it, click on the video player in this article. And click here for more information on the Lady Hawks and the ways the group is working to make a difference for the youth and women of the region. WATCH: LIVE COVERAGE OF FOX 5 NEWS

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/hawks-themed-fashion-line-helps-empower-local-women The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos