Rebel Wilson Shows Off Her Weight Loss In A Short Black Dress

Rebel Wilson looks extra chic and sexy!

The “Pitch Perfect” star, 41, wowed her 10.3 million Instagram followers after posting a new photo that showed off her fit figure. She wore a short dress to the AACTA Awards, which took place at the Sydney Opera House last week. See below.

Wilson wore a black dress that hugged her curves and showcased her skinny legs. The garment featured long sleeves with epaulettes, which added elegance to its outfit. Her cleavage plunged, revealing a hint of her cleavage. The sexy number had white embroidered panels along the center that reached the hem.

Wilson paired the garment with a pair of matching pumps. She had her long blonde hair parted in the middle and styled in soft curls that fell down her back and around her shoulders as she posed for the camera.

The Australian actress also wore full makeup for the occasion, which included dark eyebrows, thick lashes, and smoky eyeshadow. She applied a nude lipstick to her lips which suited her skin tone.

Fans react



Wilson posed with his left arm planted against the wall and placed his right hand on his hip. She looked straight into the camera lens while bending one of her knees and lifting her heel off the floor.

“I feel very contemplative,” Wilson wrote in the caption.

Fans went wild over the new post and awarded the photo over 96,000 likes and over 520 comments.

“Just to be clear, you have ALWAYS been beautiful !!!” commented one follower.

“Very pretty woman! Keep up the good work! You are an inspiration!” another admirer bursts out.

“You look like an overwhelming rebel !!! Just gorgeous !!!!” added the third.

“It looks good on you. But I’m very serious, I love you no matter how tall you are. You rock,” remarked the fourth commentator.

His weight loss journey



Wilson revealed in a previous interview that she lost around 77 pounds after monitoring and caring for her fertility.

“[My life has] changed drastically, I think. I was going through a fertility journey. It was better if I was healthier and wanted to be healthier anyway. I have struggled a lot with emotional eating. Last year I just had a huge transformation, I lost about 35 kilos [77 pounds]”Wilson said during an appearance on the Australian morning show Sunrise.

She added, “I went to the doctor and had my annual checkup last week, and he was like, ‘Oh my God, all your labs and blood tests are like the best it has ever been. never been and you know, it’s kinda remarkable. ‘”

Feel so “proud”

Wilson started her “Year of Health” in January 2020 and she has documented her progress on social media.

“I’m proud of myself for doing it and keeping it going this year, even though I’m back at work filming movies and just finished two back-to-back movies,” she said. stated in the show. “But I’m proud of myself for making my life better for the better. It was a lot of work. After a big, long day at work, we would turn around a lot, like 16 hour days, and my feet would get really sore. I should kind of lay upside down and put my feet up on the couch at the end of a heavy day at work, and now I don’t have that kind of thing going on anymore. And jet lag too, I suffered a lot from jet lag, but now it’s much easier to deal with.

Although she has maintained her weight, Wilson still admits to “eating emotionally” at times when she is stressed, as reported by The Blast.