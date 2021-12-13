Connect with us

Fashion

Rebel Wilson Shows Off Her Weight Loss In A Short Black Dress

Published

1 min ago

on

By

 


Rebel Wilson looks extra chic and sexy!

The “Pitch Perfect” star, 41, wowed her 10.3 million Instagram followers after posting a new photo that showed off her fit figure. She wore a short dress to the AACTA Awards, which took place at the Sydney Opera House last week. See below.

Looks so ripped off

Rebel Wilson shows off 35kg weight loss as she celebrates Fiji's reopening to tourists
MEGA

Wilson wore a black dress that hugged her curves and showcased her skinny legs. The garment featured long sleeves with epaulettes, which added elegance to its outfit. Her cleavage plunged, revealing a hint of her cleavage. The sexy number had white embroidered panels along the center that reached the hem.

Wilson paired the garment with a pair of matching pumps. She had her long blonde hair parted in the middle and styled in soft curls that fell down her back and around her shoulders as she posed for the camera.

The Australian actress also wore full makeup for the occasion, which included dark eyebrows, thick lashes, and smoky eyeshadow. She applied a nude lipstick to her lips which suited her skin tone.

Fans react