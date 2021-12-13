Louis Vuitton lookbook for the pre-fall 2022 men’s collection by Virgil Abloh





Louis Vuitton released lookbook images for the new pre-fall for men collection through Virgil Abloh, which, according to notes shared with the press, was completed and photographed before the revered artist’s death last month. In the collection, the genres of clothing are stretched and folded as part of an avant-garde approach in which more traditionally formal pieces are treated the same as pieces that are generally more associated with work clothes, and vice versa. versa. Graffiti creations by the artist Ghusto leon appear throughout the collection, including on sails and beekeeping-derived pieces. Abloh, 41, died on November 28. In a family statement, it was revealed that the deeply influential and prolific designer had been diagnosed two years earlier with cardiac angiosarcoma. “He has chosen to wage his fight in private since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing many difficult treatments, while leading several important institutions that span fashion, art and culture,” the statement said. read. A final LV show titled “Virgil Was Here” took place two days after Virgil’s death, with Kanye West and Bella Hadid, among others, attending the celebration of Abloh’s legacy. Earlier this month, a private funeral was held in Chicago. Below, check out a range of looks from the LV Pre-Fall 2022 Menswear Collection by Virgil Abloh. Image by Louis Vuitton Image by Louis Vuitton Image by Louis Vuitton Image by Louis Vuitton Image by Louis Vuitton Image by Louis Vuitton Image by Louis Vuitton Image by Louis Vuitton Image by Louis Vuitton Image by Louis Vuitton Image by Louis Vuitton Image by Louis Vuitton Image by Louis Vuitton Image by Louis Vuitton Image by Louis Vuitton Image by Louis Vuitton Image by Louis Vuitton Image by Louis Vuitton Image by Louis Vuitton Image by Louis Vuitton Image by Louis Vuitton Image by Louis Vuitton Image by Louis Vuitton Image by Louis Vuitton Image by Louis Vuitton Image by Louis Vuitton Image by Louis Vuitton Image by Louis Vuitton Image by Louis Vuitton Image by Louis Vuitton Image by Louis Vuitton Image by Louis Vuitton Image by Louis Vuitton Image by Louis Vuitton Image by Louis Vuitton Image by Louis Vuitton

