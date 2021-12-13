Fashion for Good to make polyester recycling more accessible – Sourcing Journal





Long seen as an elusive process accessible only to a privileged few, chemical recycling could take off in the near future, thanks to a new initiative from Fashion for Good, a global accelerator committed to scaling sustainable development. On Thursday, the company announced the second iteration of its Full Circle Textiles project, which will focus on innovations in polyester recycling. The program brings together brands, innovators, supply chain partners and catalytic funders dedicated to growing promising technology providers already in service, including CuRe Technology, Garbo, gr3n and PerPETual. Suppliers will produce chemically recycled polyester for 18 months, after which it will be evaluated by the program’s brand and supply chain partners. The material will eventually be used in the production of fabrics and clothing from post-consumer textile waste. “Recycling textiles is a key goal for Fashion for Good,” said Katrin Ley, Managing Director of Fashion for Good. “With the success of the first Full Circle Textiles project and the proof that a galvanized consortium of stakeholders from across the industry can make a real difference, we can now focus on applying these learnings and steps to evolve in another critical area: textiles – polyester textile recycling. As a relatively new innovation, chemical textile-to-textile recycling faces significant barriers at scale and therefore arouses skeptics. Its limited availability has led some experts to question the validity of circular initiatives like the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Jeans Redesign program, which sets minimum requirements for circular denim production and controversially allows a small amount of polyester in it. its directives. Due to lack of access to recycling, critics say any polyester component disqualifies a product from recycling. Other hurdles include lack of funding, slow brand adoption, and competition with cheaper virgin fibers. But for others, including performance fabrics company WL Gore & Associates, which produces the popular waterproof Gore-Tex innovation, plastic is a crucial part of their business. “Like most brands in the industry, PET is a key fiber for our business, and we recognize the need to understand and invest in future recycling capabilities with a view to reducing resource consumption,” said Craig Lindemann, Sustainability Technologist at WL Gore & Associates. ’tissue division. For WL Gore & Associates, Lindemann said this project “represents an opportunity to answer some key questions about the future of circularity – how can chemical recycling help us increase the availability of rPET, what is the real footprint of these materials and what are the main constraints, all so that we can be sure that we design our products responsibly, keeping in mind the full impact of the life cycle. Fashion for Good’s initial Full Circle Textiles project was launched in September 2020 and explored economically viable and scalable solutions for cellulosic chemical recycling. The program used technology providers Circ, Evrnu, Infinited Fiber Company and Renewcell to produce garments for partner brands PVH Corp. and Kering Group according to their particular quality specifications. According to Fashion for Good, the program has completed what it set out to do and is currently working on scaling up the solutions. He will apply the same framework to his latest initiative to ensure similar success. In November, the organization launched the Sorting for Circularity and Sorting for Circularity India Project to connect textile sorters and recyclers and further support the development of the infrastructure needed to expand textile recycling. The project aims to build an infrastructure towards greater circularity in the years to come. Given India’s position as a manufacturing and consumer market for textiles, it is a hub for significant domestic pre-consumer and post-consumer waste streams. According to Ley, the project is “pivotal to understanding the size of this huge market and providing the incentive, tools and means for industry to benefit from the richness of this untapped resource”.

