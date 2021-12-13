The biggest trends in men’s coats for 2022

As most of you know, these days it is not that easy to find the perfect gift for it. special man in your life. More to my point, finding the right gift can be a difficult search as well as a tedious task. In a nutshell, almost all men love a coat. Best of all, a fly coat can not only make a great entrance, but also convey a bold sense of confidence and dynamic strength as you walk into a room. And that means there’s no better time to check out some of the best men’s winter coats this season.

Coat season:

When it comes to winter men’s clothing, it’s hard to dispute the fact that a men’s coat is the most important piece of his wardrobe. It is not surprising that since the invention of the overcoat in the 18th century, the overcoat has always been a status representation and a high style for men. In fact, ever since Russian author Nikolai Gogols The Overcoat was published in 1842, the men’s fashion item has been considered a status representation. This is directly correlated with today’s menswear, where the overcoat has the innate ability to make you look elite.

And if it’s an investment you’re looking for, Versace The classic long parka is crafted from cotton gabardine with clean lines and a solid palette that represents power and self-confidence. And when it comes to winter coats, warmth, windproofness, and waterproofing are the buzzwords to look for before making your purchase. But that’s not to say that today’s product offerings have made great strides in meeting consumer needs. For example, Brunello Cucinelli has developed a new coat enhanced with a high-end, warm and soft pure cashmere fabric that offers the wearer the good protection needed in winter while conveying a message of sophisticated elegance.

Fortunately, advancements in technology have spawned a new set of luxury coats to tickle your fancy. Handcrafted in Italy, Ralph laurens The Kent Overcoat features a lightweight construction crafted from an exclusive double-sided fabric woven from wool and cashmere to keep a man warm and confident in style. These hybrid product offerings are designed for entrepreneurs like David Kang. Kang is an entrepreneur who is always on the move for large-scale meetings and events. This season’s premium luxury coat deals are not only lightweight, but a sure-fire way to impart a sense of strength to an entrepreneur like Kang.

For men, dressing for a night out on the town allows us to wear our finest pieces. Now that the colder months are here, it also gives us a chance to layer and really express our style. A men’s overcoat will give him the chance to go out and have that confidence that every man desires. This season, look no further; Check out the Forbes Holiday Gift Guide for the best overcoats that will protect you from the harsh elements of nature. Plus, these premium luxury offerings will keep you on top and ready to conquer a night out as you confidently advance into 2022!

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

Alexander McQueen:

Jacquard Coat Alexander McQueen Blake Illustration Dante

Courtesy of Alexander McQueen



Alexandre mcqueenOversized coat with a William Blake Dante jacquard. The coat has dropped shoulders, flap pockets and horn buttons. $ 4100

AMI Paris:

Long hidden buttoned jacket

Courtesy of AMI



FRIEND ParisBlue wool coat. $ 1195

AMIRI:

AMIRI single-breasted brushed leopard wool coat

Courtesy of AMIRI



AMIRIThe AMIRI Brushed Leopard single-breasted wool coat is a real whim in an age-old textile print, reinterpreted in an essential cold-weather silhouette, creating the perfect combination of functionality and unpredictability. $ 2,490

Brunello Cucinelli:

Light and water-resistant cashmere straight coat and a half

Courtesy of Brunello Cucinelli



Brunello CucinelliThe essential elegance of the new coat is enhanced by the premium, warm and soft pure cashmere fabric. The garment has a one and a half button closure and patch pockets is pleasantly comfortable to wear, without sacrificing the good protection needed in winter. $ 8,995

Celine:

CELINE

Courtesy of CELINE



CELINE MENLONG DOUBLE-BREASTED COAT WITH 6 WOOL BUTTONS. $ 3950

Dolce & Gabbana:

Dolce & Gabbana Brogue Double breasted cashmere and wool coat

Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana



Dolce & GabbanaThe Sartoriale collection merges wonderful clothing constructions with fine fabrics. The garments embellished with embroidery, French thread patches and fine details, complemented by colorful accessories, create sophisticated and contemporary looks. $ 4245

Gucci:

Gucci

Courtesy of Gucci



GucciGucci 100 Horsebit print coat. $ 5,100

Hermes:

Water-repellent cashmere coat with “Twist & pockets” detail (100% cashmere)

Courtesy of Hermès



HermesThis coat is a staple in everyone’s wardrobe, offering a traditional coat style with a fun twist to make it modern and sophisticated. $ 7,250

Louis Vuitton:

Wrap-around coat

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton



Louis VuittonThis luxurious coat celebrates the oversized silhouette on display this season. It is designed as a deconstructed wrap coat with tie-waist inserts in a double-sided wool and cashmere blend. Details include a chest pocket, two side flap pockets and a signature LV medallion. $ 5,350

Paul Stuart:

Paul Stuart Plaid Wool Overcoat

Courtesy of Paul Stuart



Paul stuartAny well-dressed man knows that winter is all about outerwear. Crafted in Italy, this green and blue check double-breasted wool overcoat is versatile and classic. Wear it over sports suits and coats or instantly elevate your casual weekend basics. $ 5,795

Peregrine Falcon :

A navy blue Holt overcoat with contrasting mustard stripes has a long crossed front with a rope collar … [+] rocker inspired by the original marine pea coat.

Courtesy of Peregrine



pilgrimMade from durable British Harris Tweed wool with a soft knitted merino wool collar as well as a removable storm collar with contrast inside neck and bold 1796 embroidery on the back. $ 600

Ralph Lauren:

Kent Handmade Wool and Cashmere Overcoat

Courtesy of Ralph Lauren



Ralph laurenHandcrafted in Italy, the Kent Overcoat features a lightweight construction and a corded shoulder. This version is made from an exclusive double-sided fabric woven from wool and cashmere. $ 6,995

Richard James:

A wool-blend raincoat for rainy winter days.

Courtesy of Richard James



Richard jamesA sleek, classic English-made single-breasted raincoat in consistently stylish wool with a handy waterproof PU membrane. $ 1,495

Tom Ford:

Tom ford

Courtesy of Tom Ford



Tom ford LONG SUEDE COAT WITH DOUBLE BREASTED SHEARLING. $ 11,490

Versace:

GREEK PRINT GABARDINE PARKA

Courtesy of Versace



VersaceAn investment piece, this classic long parka is made from cotton gabardine. The hooded design features the La Greca print on the reverse – a geometric pattern with sharp angles, clean lines and a strong palette that represents power and self-confidence. $ 2,575

Zegna:

ZEGNA XXX BROWN WOOL WORK JACKET

Courtesy of Zegna



ZegnaTransforming the utility jacket into a stylish new essential, the Zegna XXX chore jacket is presented in brown felted wool. The versatile design effortlessly layers over a variety of outfits, with dual construction to keep the casual look structured and refined. $ 2495