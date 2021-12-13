Billie Eilish wore a Simone Rocha dress for her “SNL” monologue

Welcome to NYLON’s Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

On Saturday, December 11, Billie Eilish appeared in the final episode of Saturday Night Live, this is his first time as a host and musical guest. (She made him SNL debut in September 2019 with her performances of Villain and I Love You.) Eilish, who wore a fluffy tulle ensemble from the Simone Rochas Spring 2022 collection and red and white fuzzy boots, greeted the audience on stage, You Know Me maybe from my music you maybe know me by my hair or my clothes, that’s why i decided to dress like mommy who goes to the club. But in fact, no. I only wear this because after the show I have to get married in an anim.

In her start monologue, Eilish finally got into a long-standing talk about her style, body, and overall appearance, as she was known for her loose fit and streetwear-inspired looks in the past. The singer then went on to discuss the audience’s attention to her appearance over the years, stating: I’m 20, or as the internet calls it, middle-aged, but I’m actually really excited to get older because that I’m just starting to understand who I am as a person. And the scary thing about growing up in the public eye is that people just decide that everything you say, do, and look like is who you are forever.

She also added: It’s not fair. Would you want to be judged by how you presented yourself at 16?

Eilish not only impressed in the skits of the 90-minute vacation episodes and the performances of two songs from his hit second album, Happier than ever, but the show featured surprise cameos from his parents, older brother Finneas, and Miley Cyrus, who will soon host a New Years special with SNL cast member Pete Davidson.

Coming up, check out the rest of our favorite celebrity looks here, including Miley Cyrus as Marni, Zendaya as Alexander McQueen, Alana Haim as Nina Ricci, and more.

Justin and Hailey Bieber

Justin and Hailey Bieber have been seen in London with the perfect couple hairstyles. On a photo of Lauren D. Walters, the duo wore power coats in neutral hues, with Hailey sporting a Balenciaga coat over a white top, which she paired with a scarf by Bottega Veneta, denim jeans and Nike Dunks. Beside him, Justin opted for a beige double-breasted coat by Paul Smith, which he wore with a white turtleneck, corduroy pants, white sneakers and a mint blue beanie.

Halsey

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

If I can’t have love I want power singer Halsey wore a black and white ensemble of Kamilla Purshie at the premiere of Sing 2 in Los Angeles, as well as knee-length buckle boots.

Lizzo

As predicted by our favorite fashion sweetheart, Lizzo was captured outside of work hours wearing a corset and maxi skirt with a wet look personalized by Di Petsa, with a Louis Vuitton monogram mini bag and white platform sneakers.

zendaya

Cindy Ord / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

During her last New York appearance, Zendaya was captured on Friday, December 10 for the live recording of Hello america and an appearance for SiriusXM wearing a bespoke costume in a hot pink Barbie by Alexander McQueen. She completed her look with black pointy pumps and a pair of silver hoops.

Charlie xcx

Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

Charli XCX was seen on her way to the iHeartRadios 2021 JingleBall concert in New York City wearing an all-black look, featuring a blazer with silver hooks, a matching bralette and an asymmetric skirt. She completed her look with black square-toed boots, a mini handbag, and accessories including a pale gold and palladium choker and a single long chain earring from Justine clenquet.

Ming, Kimora and Aoki Lee Simmons

Patrick McMullan / Patrick McMullan / Getty Images

Kimora Lee Simmons celebrated the relaunch of her Baby Phat brand with her daughters Ming and Aoki. In a recent pic, the trio all wore coordinating leopard-print pieces, including lace mini-dresses and drop-waisted skirts from the new collection.

Tommy dorfman

Craig Barritt / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Actress Tommy Dorfman was stunned as the Bottega Venetas store opened in New York City on Thursday, December 9. She opted for a matching green Bottega ensemble from the brand and metallic boots.

Quinn Wilson and the Princess Royal

Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

King Princess was spotted at the Ralph Lauren Fragrance Ralphs Club event in Los Angeles with her partner Quinn Wilson wearing looks from Ralph Lauren paired with shoes from Christian Louboutin.

Ella Hunt

Brendon Cook / BFA.com / Courtesy of Acne Studios

the Dickinson Star Ella Hunt arrived at the opening of Acne Studios in New York City, SoHo, wearing a distressed knit tank top and the brand’s black socks. She also paired her look with a beige belt at the waist, pointy black boots and a red handbag.

Maria bakalova

Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova attended the Balmain x Dogpound collaboration celebration in Los Angeles wearing a monogram ensemble from the Parisian fashion house, as well as the collection’s limited edition B-Bold sneakers.

Miley Cyrus

Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

Miley Cyrus looked absolutely gorgeous on the way to recording Saturday Night Live, where she was seen wearing a blue and black blazer from the Marnis Spring 2022 collection over a black top and a matching frayed hem mini skirt. She then accessorized her outfit with Louis Vuitton sunglasses, a quilted Chanel handbag and platform thigh-high boots from the Pradas Fall 2021 collection.

Hari Nef

Jamie McCarthy / WireImage / Getty Images

Actress Hari Nef arrived at the HBO Maxs premiere And just like that … in a fringed white dress with Ami’s long sleeves and jeweled heels, which she wore with dangling earrings from Cicada jewelry, a ring of Kat kim, and a black bow headband.

Alexandra shipp

Charley Gallay / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Actress Alexandra Shipp attended Hollywood journalists 2021 Women in Entertainment Breakfast, opting for a bustier and white silk shorts from the Diors Resort 2022 collection, which she pairs with a gold belt at the waist and pointed copper heels.

Alana Chaim

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Licorice Pizza Star and singer Alana Haim also attended the breakfast wearing a neon green headband and ombré floral maxi skirt from the Nina Ricci Springs 2022 collection. She also wore an open gray jacket to complete her look.

Lucy boynton

Julien M. Hekimian / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

British actress Lucy Boynton attended the Chanel Métiers DArt show in Paris wearing a striped tweed dress over a white Chanel blouse. She completed her outfit with a pair of sheer monogrammed tights and black Mary Janes also from the fashion house.

FKA Twigs

David M. Benett / WireImage / Getty Images

the Madeleine singer FKA Twigs attended the world premiere of The man of kings in London donning an orange hoodie set from Miss Corpus, which she also paired with brown boots and gold accessories.