Why Gucci and Chanel are obsessed with heart-shaped accessories

Why is heart-shaped fashion suddenly popping up everywhere? When Gucci launched its Aria collection earlier this year, a crystal-covered anatomical heart-shaped clutch bag from the presentation made waves on the internet. Since then, her attraction to celebrities has been undeniable, with Amandla Stenberg, Lou Doillon and most recently Jared Leto wearing the accessory on the red carpet. Chanel launched pastel quilted flap bags in the shape of big hearts during the spring 2022 runway to match the fanfare. Elsewhere, Vivienne Westwood, Ashley Williams, Coperni, Yves Saint Laurent and GCDS recently sent love letters in the form of heart-shaped bags.

The heart shape as a pattern is impossible to ignore in fashion right now. Isabel Marant, Balenciaga, Acne Studios and Y / Project have all focused on heart earrings, alongside independent brands like Emma pills, which sells a pair of heart-shaped fringed crystal balls; Smelly jewelry (a favorite of Olivia Rodrigo), makes shiny heart pendants on a pearl and stud necklace. But what makes the heart-shaped bag in particular so interesting is its unique history.

The shape of the heart as we know it is believed to have come to fruition through the work of medieval artists and scientists as they reinterpreted ancient medical texts. The heart as a symbol of love has very deep roots, dating back to the traditions of courtly love from the 14th century to the Shakespearean era, according to the fashion historian Michelle finamore.

Jewelry has long embraced the heart. The brooches signifying loyalty and love date from around 1400, Finamore adds. This includes heart-shaped amulets and talismans that were believed to be imbued with protective qualities, and 17th-century rings with hearts given as a sign of affection.

Yu Masui in front of Ester Manas on October 2, 2021 during Paris Fashion Week. Photo by Jeremy Moeller / Getty Images

Yet the stylized heart we know and love today is closest to its 18th and 19th century representations. In fact, the son of chocolate businessman John Cadbury, Richard, was the first to sell chocolates in a heart-shaped box, which would kick off the future of the heart as that symbol of love and romance. And with that came a group of people who have clothed the heart in many ways. The Victorian era marked a time when the heart-shaped locket became incredibly popular; people stored locks of loved one’s hair inside jewelry. While not explicitly a handbag, this may have been the very first attempt at a heart-shaped bag.

Hearts throughout fashion can be seen everywhere from the early 1920s Surrealists (including Elsa Schiaparelli) to the 1940s. Finamore notes that a sweater worn by Ginger Rogers in the 1938 film Carefree designed by Howard Greer is one of the most famous examples. In the 1960s, the jeweled heart became a personal talisman for designer Yves Saint Laurent, who then reinterpreted the shape time and time again. The 1980s showed the heart en masse on fancy t-shirts alongside upscale dresses adorned with clothing from Christian Lacroix. And who could forget the famous red heart bag from Moschino, worn by Fran Drescher in The nanny in the 1990s?

Fran Drescher in The nanny. Courtesy of CBS

But what is the reason for the sudden obsession with the heart sac? The explanation might have to do with the fashion subcultures. Styles dubbed Cottagecore and Dark Academic marked 2020 as a year of alternative expression. Now we were seeing the next evolution of these subcultures in the form of categories like Lovecore or Regencycore, which Bridgerton fans embraced in early 2021, and continues, as the Nap Dress fan communities rise up. . Lovecore’s softer, more feminine side could even be seen on the runway in the form of the Moschinos Spring 2022 collection, which was full of kawaii baby animal prints associated with heart-shaped bags.

Jeremy Scott and Anitta arrive at the amfAR gala in Los Angeles on November 4, 2021 wearing the Moschino Spring 2022 ready-to-wear. Photo by Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

Fans of the heart sac may not realize it per se, but the motif speaks to something much deeper than subcultures. It has everything to do with dressing for psychological comfort at a time when things are still incredibly uncertain. A stiff leather tote bag doesn’t quite have the same vibe as a baby pink heart bag with a pearl chain, after all. Generally speaking, the heart motif evokes feelings of kitsch, comfort, fun, playfulness; generally happy associations, says Mandy lee, trend cycle analyst. As the pandemic emerges, it’s no surprise to see a warm and heartwarming pattern begin to make a return.

History repeats itself often, especially in times of crisis, and especially in fashion, adds Finamore. I think that with the real-life fears of the Covid-19 pandemic and environmental concerns, embracing the symbols of love is heartwarming.

Jared Leto attends the UK premiere of Gucci House at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on November 9, 2021 in London, wearing an anatomically correct heart-shaped clutch from Gucci. Photo by Samir Hussein / WireImage

Interestingly enough, the next evolution of the heart-shaped bag could go in a more anatomical direction, the Gucci. Anatomical heart imaging began to gain popularity in the mid-2000s and early 2010s, especially in alternative subcultures, and has become a popular tattoo design, says Lee, whose analysis on reasons why the Indie sleaze the 2010s style is making a comeback and has gone viral on TikTok. It’s a stark contrast to the anatomically incorrect scalloped heart shape everyone was familiar with.

But for Emma Pillemer, the creator of Emma Pill, form is, and always has been, a matter of nostalgia. I’ve always loved heart jewelry, she explains. I think because my mom wears a diamond heart necklace and all my childhood I loved it. The shape of a heart is so beautiful, but also gives good energy and in some ways hopefully spreads love.