10 best red dresses inspired by Kate Middleton’s party dress

Are you looking for the perfect red dress for your Christmas party? Kate Middleton wore a stunning red Catherine Walker coat dress to host the Together At Christmas community singing service at Westminster Abbey in December. Get the look with these red midi dresses available in store now, from Reiss to Ralph Lauren.

The Duchess of Cambridge hosted a Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey on Wednesday, and we still think of her superb Catherine Walker coat dress. To kick off a month of festive engagements, the Duchess looked gorgeous, dressed in head-to-toe red, matching Gianvito Rossi heels to her outfit. Kate wore a Catherine Walker red coat dress to host the Together At Christmas community singing service RELATED: 10 Chic Coats Kate Middleton Could Totally Wear to Host Christmas Carols at Westminster Abbey MORE: Kate Middleton’s Christmas Gift List for 2021 Kate has long been a fan of the coat dress. Elegant and refined, they are perfect for royal outfits during winter engagement. If you want to emulate her look, we’ve found some similar red dresses to buy online now and wear this Christmas and beyond. Long-sleeve georgette midi dress, £ 219, Ralph lauren BUY NOW Ralph Lauren’s bright midi has a similar silhouette to Kate’s Catherine Walker dress and would look great with red heels. Second-hand Savannah midi dress, £ 238, Reiss BUY NOW We think Kate would love this stylish Reiss midi. It features an open back and an elegant draped silhouette. Uma jersey dress, £ 139, Hobbs BUY NOW Much like Kate’s, this elegant Hobbs dress has long sleeves, a midi length and a bright red colourway. Abercorn knit dress, £ 120, stage BUY NOW Boden’s red wool-blend knit midi dress features a scalloped neckline – another detail we know to be worn by the Duchess. MORE: Kate Middleton Would Love These Adorable Scalloped Cardigans – And They’re Over Half The Price Of Her Alexa Chung Ruffled georgette midi dress, £ 395, Net to wear BUY NOW This red midi from Alexa Chung has a vintage feel with subtle ruffles, a self-tie waist and lightweight fabric. Closet London Short Sleeve Wrap Midi Dress, £ 75, Asos BUY NOW This red wrap midi dress from Closet London could be worn from your meetings straight to Christmas drinks. LKBennett Katerina midi dress, was £ 279 now £ 195, John lewis BUY NOW With its structured fit, LKBennett’s red midi dress is similar to Kate’s and will suit more formal occasions. Rixo Savannah jacquard midi dress, £ 265, Farfetch BUY NOW We love Rixo’s stylish new season red midi dress to wear this holiday season. Buttoned waist front midi dress, cost £ 55 now £ 28.60, Oasis BUY NOW Wear the look with a casual twist in this Oasis shirt dress. It features a flattering tie-up waist and is on sale. Polka-dot silk midi dress, cost £ 1,410 now £ 987, Mytheresa BUY NOW This Alessandra Rich dress looks like Kate’s, but with added polka dots. The Duchess has even worn the mark on several occasions. MORE: Best earrings for Christmas 2021 The selection of HELLO! is editorial and independently selected – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. SALVATION! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our Frequently Asked Questions.

