These 10,000 New Balance sneakers are made of meteorite





Take a look at any list of the most expensive sneakers ever sold and you’ll notice that it’s rare to find a pair of New Balance. Take, for example, the Stock X resale site’s complete compendium of its top-selling shoe models. Dominated by Yeezy designs and Nike’s highly sought after sneaker back catalog, the list includes grails like the Nike Mag of 2006, inspired by Marty McFly’s sneakers from Back to the future and the SB Dunk Low “Paris” silhouette, of which only 200 were produced. Each wears unique canvas overlays cut from an original work of art by Bernard Boufett. Perhaps best known for their affordable 327, 990 and 550 sneakers beloved by Timothe Chalamet, as well as their luxury collaborations with Casablanca and Aim Leon Dore, New Balance has never really given up on a revolutionary and out of the box pair of shoes. commmon. boxed sneakers. So it came as a surprise when this weekend, Netflix unveiled one of the world’s craziest sneaker models, which, in turn, will most likely see New Balance, which has been operating out of Boston since 1907, s ” secure a place on one of the aforementioned lists. Joe Pepler / PinPep To coincide with the release of Adam McKays Do not seekNew Balance worked with the Netflix movie distributor to create the “Dibiasky” which presents pallasite real meteorite panels was discovered in the dry bed of the Hekandue River in Magadan district in Russia and who come from 4 , 5 billion. Asteroid one year old who broke above the earth. Fittingly, the McKays Disaster tells the story of Kate Dibiasky, a graduate student in astronomy, and Leonardo DiCaprio’s Randall Mindy, who together discover that a comet is about to collide with planet Earth. . Netflix and NB recruited Manchester-based designer Matt Burgess, founder of sneaker customization service MattB Customs, to create the one-of-one kicks. He took the minimal New Balance 550 silhouette in a white and gray colourway, itself rare in the sneaker world, and layered it with amber and emerald-colored olivine and peridot fragments from the Seymchan meteorite. . A sneaker first. Want to buy a pair for yourself? The Alien Trainers will go on sale at the London-based auction house Sotheby’s at 5:00 p.m. on December 17, 2021 for 10,000 fees (all proceeds will go to WWF Wildlife Charity), making them the most expensive New Balance trainers in existence, as well as one of the most expensive sneaker models of any brand or at least any brand in the known universe. Now read The world’s best men’s sneakers this week Wait, is Pete Davidson a secret sneakerhead? Push aside LeBron James, Rich Paul is coming for your sneaker design crown

