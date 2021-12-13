How a $ 6 Bass Pro Shops Hat Became a Fashion Trend





Jesse Alvarado doesn’t fish or hunt, and he wouldn’t describe himself as an outdoor enthusiast. But several mornings Mr. Alvarado, 25, a restaurant worker in Los Angeles, puts a Bass Pro Shops trucker cap on his head.

The mesh-back cap features the open-mouthed fish name and logo of the 49-year-old outdoor retailer, who is best known for selling reels and duck lures. For Mr. Alvarado, it’s just a nice hat. It’s a simple design, like, you can put it with anything, he said.

For a variety of reasons, some of which involve actual fishing, hats are in demand. We’ve had a bit of a run on our Bass Pro trucker caps, said John Paul Morris, customer manager for the Springfield, Missouri-based company and son of its founder, Johnny Morris. Young Mr Morris did not elaborate on sales figures, but said the company has noticed that many people are drawn to fishing, a hobby that can be enjoyed in happy, socially isolated solitude. Buyers are snatching up the company’s $ 6 (that’s right, only $ 6) mesh caps, which are available in everything from solid white to orange camouflage. The hats are sold at Bass Pro and Cabelas stores, a similar outdoor retailer that Bass Pro acquired in 2017. But that doesn’t always mean they’re easy to find. There are only four traditional trucker hats with logo currently available on the Bass Pro Shops website, and customers are often dry when trying to grab whatever hat they want. On eBay, resellers return caps for $ 20 a piece. Jesse Alvarado doesn’t fish, but loves this hat.

Photo:



Jesse alvarado



In February, Mr. Alvarado was able to purchase four caps for a total of $ 24 after a friend informed him of a restock on the Bass Pro website. The affordability of the hats was welcome at a time when factors related to the pandemic had squeezed his budget, he said. Morris said the budget hats epitomize the company’s goal of delivering value to customers. It’s also in the best interests of brands to keep prices low, as hats are a great marketing tool, he added. We love to see our customers wearing their Bass Pro hats. But why are customers, especially younger ones, so drawn to hats? Patrick Sims, 34, an account manager for a marketing agency in Austin, said the caps brought him back to high school. Growing up, Mr. Sims went to the Bass Pro Shops with his boating enthusiast father. The hats also make him think of resurgent fashion trends of the time, when celebrities like Paris Hilton and Justin Timberlake helped popularize trucker hats, especially those from Von Dutch (who himself has a moment thanks. at a sensational Hulu documentary). Mr. Sims’ two Bass Pro Shops hats satisfy his nostalgia on two fronts: personal and pop-cultural. Los Angeles restaurant supervisor Gean Pierre Pereyra, 23, also sees the bulbous 2000s style definitely coming back among his generation, who barely ran out of diapers the last time trucker hats were in fashion. fashion. John Wright started wearing the caps last summer.

Photo:



John wright



Mr. Pierre Pereyra recently picked up a Bass Pro Shops trucker from a thrift store in Los Angeles, drawn to the hat because it looks masculine, which he found super cute. He sees a lot of people wearing mesh hats in Southern California, but assumed that, like him, most porters had never picked up a fishing rod. Those who grew up hunting catfish or stalking deer noticed that hats were becoming fashionable beyond the great outdoors. On TikTok, that’s all you see. It’s a different colored hat, you see the trucker hat everywhere, said John Wright, 28, a contractor and hunter in Nashville. Mr. Wright started wearing the trucker caps last summer, although they were hard to find. We have a great Bass Pro Shops [store] here, he said. You walk into the store and all the colors are out, man. The massive footprint of Bass Pros in retail is no doubt helping fuel the popularity of hats today. Including Cabelas, the company has approximately 170 retail stores stretching from Connecticut to California. The hat trend has baffled some longtime loyalists of the brand. Adrian Williams, 26, of Raleigh, NC, had older family members and peers who grew up hunting and shopping at Bass Pro stores ask him why do you use [the hats] like a fashion statement now? Bass Pro Shops near the Mississippi River in Memphis.

Photo:



tannen maury / Shutterstock



Mr Williams, an account manager, explained that he liked the shape of the hats and the color scheme. He grew up hunting and now likes to pair hats with Chelsea boots and skinny jeans. He and his wife recently visited Memphis’ huge Bass Pro Shops, housed in a giant pyramid and featuring a bowling alley, restaurant and archery location where hats were still fully stocked. I probably looked at each rack for 10 or 20 minutes, my wife was like, OK, listen, we have to go. Mr. Williams left with five new hats that day. He does not intend to resell them. Write to Jacob Gallagher at [email protected]

Copyright 2021 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsj.com/articles/bass-pro-shops-trucker-hat-became-a-fashion-trend-11639421814 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos