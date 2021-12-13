Pioneers: how diverse creations transformed a fashion brand into a design agency





When Malachi Fuller launched the Hyyer Creative clothing line during his sophomore year of college, he never imagined it would turn into a creative agency. But Hyyer Creative, launched as a way to celebrate Fuller’s love for creativity, reinvented itself as a black-owned boutique design agency in 2017 when Fuller discontinued the clothing brand and launched. posed the expression as a school of thought for living and acting, using its camera to update it. Fuller, who at the time was attending the University of Maryland for a criminal justice degree, found he valued the marketing and branding aspect of creativity more than design. So, with little planning, he and his business partner, Morehouse’s civil engineering student Marcus Ni, moved to Los Angeles in 2017 to start their own agency. “[Malachi] told me he had worked with this camera and graphics to create content. And he said, ‘Let’s just see what we’ve got,’ Neither of them said. When the couple landed on the West Coast, they began to work under contract with brands to create creative campaigns. After their first year, they had signed approximately 25 client projects and generated approximately $ 45,000 in revenue. But opening a store was not easy. In the beginning, Fuller and Ni did everything from creating campaigns and organizing shoots to managing invoices. The two tapped into relationships with other HBCUs and the NAACP to increase awareness of the company. And a year after launch, Hyyer hired a friend and public relations professional Rachel Gordon to lead the administrative work and client relations. Fast forward four years, and the team has 9 full-time employees, over 40 freelancers and 130 clients including Sephora, Disney and Warner Brothers. Fuller is CEO, and Neither is Artistic Director. “We’re comfortable with the uncomfortable and we’re growing faster than ever before,” Fuller said. “I think it’s because everyone who comes in contact with us understands that we care about quality.” In 2020, Hyyer generated $ 210,000 in revenue and worked with artists such as Lil Nas X, Khalid, and Cardi B. “Over time we’ve come to a point where there’s more structure and defined roles,” Fuller said. For Fuller, the next step is to pass on the knowledge he has gained and the lessons learned from starting his own business. In November, Hyyer Creative launched “Hyyer Education,” a crash-creation course that helps other diverse creatives learn skills such as content creation, client management and contract writing.

