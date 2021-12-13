JoJo puts a funky pop star touch on the little black dress with strappy sandals at Miss Universe 2021





JoJo put her own pop star touch on the little black dress while performing last night at the Miss Universe pageant in Israel. JoJo wearing a shiny black mini dress and strappy sandals during a show at the Miss Universe pageant in Israel. More news on shoes The Too Little Too Late singer took the stage in a brilliant ensemble for the occasion. She wore a shiny black mini dress with a high neck with pointy details. The silhouette of the dress featured a cut off shoulder sleeve and a full arm that featured pointy bangs. The dress also featured vertically ribbed detailing made of shiny plastic material. As for accessories, the star kept it simple and sported a pair of chunky gold hoops. JoJo wearing a shiny black mini dress and strappy sandals during a show at the Miss Universe pageant in Israel. The 30-year-old also upgraded her ensemble with her shoes. She slipped into a pair of sandals with a strap that crossed her toe and tightened around her ankles. The black sandals also featured a high stiletto heel that gave the star some height. Detail of JoJos strappy sandals. The 70th Miss Universe Competition was broadcast live from Eliat, Israel and was hosted by Steve Harvey. The event featured women representing 80 countries competing for the title of Miss Universe. The competition was judged by the model Adirana Lima, Iris, winner of Miss Universe Gloveenaere, beauty entrepreneur Lori Harvey, Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, Filipino actress Marian Rivera, Telemundo star Adamari Lopez and The Bold and the Beautiful actress Rena Sofer. Indian Harnaaz Sandhu has been crowned Miss Universe 2021. At the end of the program, Harnaaz Sandhu of India was crowned Miss Universe 2021. A favorite from the start, she celebrated the crowning among the three finalists, including Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane and Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira. Harnaaz will be moving to New York City in the New Year to represent the brand and various philanthropic organizations during his reign. For her final look, she wore a sparkling silver dress from designer Saisha Shinde that featured geometric patterns as well as a plunging neckline and front slit. On her feet, she wore a pair of strappy silver high heels. The story continues Slip into a pair of classic strappy sandals. Credit: Saks Fifth Avenue Saks Fifth Avenue Buy now: Christian Louboutin Rosalie Leather Slingback Sandals, $ 795. Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue – Credit: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue Buy now: Schutz Cadey-Lee ankle strap leather sandals, $ 118. Courtesy of DSW – Credit: Courtesy of DSW Courtesy of DSW Buy now: Vince Camuto Saprenda 2 sandal, $ 98.99. The best of footwear Register for FN newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Click here to read the full article.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/jojo-puts-funky-pop-star-173058127.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos