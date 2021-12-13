Connect with us

Fashion

The style of glass is more than just buildings: it’s a fashion statement

From an accessory that can elevate an outfit to formal, to a accessory that transforms a family work into glass, these bow ties are anything but typical.

In March 2014, third generation glassmaker Umberto Tofoni came up with the idea of ​​creating something unusual, taking inspiration from the work his grandfather had designed in a glass factory in Porto SantElpidio, Italy. He made a bow tie.

I was totally influenced by the work of my grandfather and my father, says Tofoni via a translator.

Tofoni graduated in art but did not want to take on the role of his family when working with glass and mirrors. He says he doesn’t follow any trends when creating his pieces and doesn’t come up with pencil-on-paper ideas. His inspiration comes from the ideas he gets from his surroundings. Tradition with innovation is the most important key to [my] mark, he said. After taking a piece of used glass from the factory, sculpting and casting it himself, he created a sandblasted glass bow tie.

It all started seven years ago. I was in our studio with my father, who was cutting out a mirror, giving it the silhouette of a person. At that precise moment, I got the inspiration: I took a used piece of glass from a previous process and sculpted the shape of a bow tie. The first result was a bit messy, but I decided to wear it myself to a night out with friends and the success was just stunning! This experience made me realize that I had created an object with great potential.

The bow ties are made using the Ghibli sandblasting machine from the Italian machine manufacturer Fratelli Pezza.

I have been using the Ghibli sandblasting booth made by Fratelli Pezza for years now, and have to say I’m really happy with it, I need cleanliness and precision when I sand my Poculum and this sandblaster fits it perfectly, Tofoni said. The sandblasting of each piece allows Tofoni to make each bow tie unique in its kind with the possibility for customers to personalize them. Her glass bow ties were featured in Vogue, Mens Fashion Week in Toronto and used by Amato Couture in 2017 to complement several outfits, according to a press release.

This article is from the USGNN, the daily electronic newsletter that covers the latest news from the glass industry. Click on HERE to register there is no charge. Interested in a deeper dive? Free subscriptions to Ultrasoundlass magazine in print or digital format are available. Subscribe free of charge register today.

