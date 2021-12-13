Fashion
Halsey Goes Grunge-Glam In A Mesh Dress And High Cut Out Boots At The Sing 2 Premiere
Halsey made a case for high fashion grunge at the Sing 2 LA premiere in LA last night.
The Eastside singer brought punk rock-chic to the red carpet. She wore a multi-texture ensemble that featured a white mini dress with black lines running through. The white under dress was layered over a sheer black mesh dress on top. The translucent material was tied at the neckline and then draped to the floor with a long slit on the side.
27 year old man added even more edge to the ensemble with his shoes. She donned a pair of knee-high boots with cutouts down the front. The zip-up patent leather shoes also featured a chunky platform outsole that gave it extra height.
Halsey voices the character of Porsche Crystal in the animated film. The film, written and directed by Garth Jennings, has a star cast including Mathew McConaughey, Reese witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Pharrell Williams, Bono and more. The film hits theaters on December 22.
At official events, Halsey wears dresses from brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Collina Strada, Marc Jacobs and Peter Pilotto. She also cut her teeth in the fashion industry, starring in campaigns for brands like DKNY and ModCloth.
When not on duty, the star isn’t shy about making a statement. We usually see her wearing looks that mix many different aesthetic, with grunge-inspired silhouettes and relaxed oversized clothing. She is often seen wearing sporty styles like edgy dresses, baggy jeans, bold printed side pieces and loose leisure wear.
Browse the gallery to see 25 times Halsey has made a style statement over the years.
Launch gallery: 25 times Halsey has made a style statement over the years
