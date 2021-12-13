Howard University Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts announces Capri Holdings Fashion and Merchandising Scholars Fund





WASHINGTON Howard UniversityChadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Artsannounced a donation from the Capri Holdings Foundation for the Advancement of Diversity in Fashion to establish theCapri Holdings Fashion and Merchandising Scholarship Fund. Howard University is one of four institutions that Capri Holdings partners with to offer scholarships to nearly 100 students from historically under-represented communities who pursue studies in fashion and merchandising over the next four years. Thanks to Capri Holdings for this opportunity which is offered to students at Howard University. The Fashion Design Program was launched in fall 2011 to prepare the next generation of artist-researchers and designers for careers in fashion design and allied industries, saidPhylicia rashad, Dean of the College of Fine Arts Chadwick A. Boseman. While our interdisciplinary program focuses specifically on the critical elements of forecasting, production, valuation, branding and sustainability of textiles, clothing and furnishings in a global market, We are committed to developing socially conscious leaders who can visually and verbally articulate their ideas and compete locally, nationally and globally. Without a doubt, our partners are essential in our efforts to meet the needs of students as well as the demands of industry. The Capri Holdings Foundation was established by Capri Holdings Limited earlier this year. This effort is part of Capri Holdings’ $ 20 million pledge to advance equality and promote long-term change in the fashion industry. Over the course of the multi-year partnership which includes Howard University, Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT), PENSOLE Academy and Central Saint Martins University of the Arts in London, the scholarships will fund tuition, accommodation and board and internship expenses for students obtaining internships in the fashion industry. Our brands are deeply committed to helping students from all walks of life have better educational opportunities and real-world experiences, saidJohn D. Idol, President and CEO of Capri Holdings.These scholarships are not only designed to ease financial pressures on students; they are also part of a larger effort to help remove systemic barriers and increase opportunities for students of diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds within the fashion industry. Capri Holdings has long believed in the power of an inclusive workplace and is committed to fostering a diverse workforce by working collaboratively with colleges and high schools to create meaningful opportunities in fashion for women. people from a wide range of backgrounds. Through the development of on-campus recruiting, mentoring and scholarship programs, the foundation seeks to position the next generation of talent and prepare students for successful careers in fashion. Howard University fashion design majors are eligible to apply for the Capri Holdings Fashion and Merchandising Scholars Fund starting in fall 2022. Fashion design majors interested in applying for the scholarship should contactfinearts @ howard .edu. ### About Howard University Founded in 1867, Howard University is a private research university comprising 14 schools and colleges. Students pursue more than 140 degree programs leading to undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees. The University operates with a commitment to excellence in truth and service and has produced one Schwarzman Fellow, three Marshall Fellows, four Rhodes Fellows, 12 Truman Fellows, 25 Pickering Fellows and over 165 Fulbright Fellows. Howard also produces more African American doctorates on campus. recipients than any other university in the United States. For more information on Howard University, visitwww.howard.edu. About Capri Holdings Limited Capri Holdings Limited is a global fashion and luxury group comprised of iconic brands that are industry leaders in design, style and craftsmanship. Its brands cover the full spectrum of luxury fashion categories, including women’s and men’s accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear as well as wearable technology, watches, jewelry, eyewear and a full line. of perfumery products. The company’s goal is to continue expanding the global reach of its brands while ensuring that they retain their independence and exclusive DNA. Capri Holdings Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CPRI. Media contact:Aaliyah Butler; [email protected]

