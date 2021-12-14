In Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That, fashion takes center stage again

From left to right: Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in And Just Like That.Craig Blankenhorn / HBO MAX

They really look like the characters in the show. This is how Danny Santiago, one of the two costume designers of the Sex and the city update, And just like that, describes the importance of the expensive and mind-blowing clothes and accessories that have become synonymous with the series.

When AJLT debuted on December 9, fashion fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte et al. We couldn’t wait to see how the show would take the lives of characters from their 30s to 50s. But let’s be honest, we couldn’t wait to see what they would wear. There is a cohort of fashion fans whose sense of style came into focus with the original show, which debuted in 1998. We learned our Fendi from our Ferragamo and understood how the humble darling could polarize the opinion.

As the new series opens, Carrie shows up to lunch in a branded wacky hat. Charlotte doesn’t seem overloaded with lugging garment bags from Oscar de la Renta (one of her favorite upscale brands). Miranda carries a chic tote bag from Spanish label Loewe, a beloved brand of the style set, but doesn’t openly look at my choice of It bag. For those in the know, seeing Carrie with a piece from the Gucci Aria collection, a recent collaboration with the Balenciaga house, was the insider’s sign we needed to re-engage.

But it wasn’t until new character Lisa Todd Wexley, played by Nicole Ari Parker, made his way to the ladies’ lunch table that things got really wardrobe relevant. When complimented on her bracelet, Lisa replies that it was made by a young designer she discovered online. SATC was known to promote Carries’ technological reluctance and the lust of designer brands, so this notion especially coming from a character described as appearing on the international best dressed list is a definitive nod to how the Fashion today is more about discovery and variety than jumping the queue for a Birkin bag at Herms.

We really didn’t follow any trends, says Molly Rogers, And just like thats another costume designer who, along with Santiago, has previously worked alongside SATCThe original taste designer of the Patricia Field wardrobe. We really focus on the things we love. We want to have longevity in style and longevity in the parts that we put together, to try and create something more special. Maybe for viewers who would become a trend [and] be something they will want to try on in their wardrobe.

Charlotte in dresses from Oscar de la Renta, one of the character’s favorite upscale brands in the series.Craig Blankenhorn / HBO MAX

As the show’s look bursts into fashion, no doubt notice more intrepid fashionistas wearing oversized jewelry, especially the extravagant rings worn by Lisa and another new character, Seema Patel, played by Sarita Choudhury. . The bold bling speaks of a time when, after years of dainty props dominating the stage, we felt ready to reclaim our more garish groove.

Recovering a sense of self through style is one of the themes tenderly explored in AJLT. Rogers notes that she and Santiago had access to the archives of Sarah Jessica Parkers’ wardrobe while they were working on the series. In the first episode, we see Carrie revisit one of her most memorable fashion moments via shoes (the sapphire blue Manolo Blahnik heels she wore during her wedding to Mr. Big). We also get a look at the Carries Gucci belt bag, especially worn with a cropped top and midi skirt in SATCs fourth season to accentuate those washboard abs. It’s now slung across the body, reminding us that Carrie is in a different place in many ways, but the core of her aesthetic and ultimately who she is is stronger than ever.

A few episodes later, after having to recalibrate after a dramatic change in circumstances, Carrie finds herself in her old apartment fondling the thrift stores so tied to her past pieces surely ingrained in the minds of many viewers. Beyond the emphasis on the idea that what’s in your wardrobe should be cherished and not thrown away, a nod to the importance of what we wear, how it can help us. defining and redefining ourselves, and saying the same without saying anything is, as it always has been, one of the most powerful takeaways on the show. That’s why those of us who unabashedly love and appreciate the art of dress are back in tune.

In the first episode of And Just Like That, we see Carrie revisit one of her most memorable fashion moments, the sapphire blue Manolo Blahnik heels she wore during her wedding to Mr. Big.Craig Blankenhorn / HBO MAX

