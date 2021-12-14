Fashion
In Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That, fashion takes center stage again
They really look like the characters in the show. This is how Danny Santiago, one of the two costume designers of the Sex and the city update, And just like that, describes the importance of the expensive and mind-blowing clothes and accessories that have become synonymous with the series.
When AJLT debuted on December 9, fashion fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte et al. We couldn’t wait to see how the show would take the lives of characters from their 30s to 50s. But let’s be honest, we couldn’t wait to see what they would wear. There is a cohort of fashion fans whose sense of style came into focus with the original show, which debuted in 1998. We learned our Fendi from our Ferragamo and understood how the humble darling could polarize the opinion.
As the new series opens, Carrie shows up to lunch in a branded wacky hat. Charlotte doesn’t seem overloaded with lugging garment bags from Oscar de la Renta (one of her favorite upscale brands). Miranda carries a chic tote bag from Spanish label Loewe, a beloved brand of the style set, but doesn’t openly look at my choice of It bag. For those in the know, seeing Carrie with a piece from the Gucci Aria collection, a recent collaboration with the Balenciaga house, was the insider’s sign we needed to re-engage.
In Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That, Carrie and her friends clumsily try to evolve over time
Amplify: Sex and the City Has Always Been Flawed – But Female Friendship Is Still Good
But it wasn’t until new character Lisa Todd Wexley, played by Nicole Ari Parker, made his way to the ladies’ lunch table that things got really wardrobe relevant. When complimented on her bracelet, Lisa replies that it was made by a young designer she discovered online. SATC was known to promote Carries’ technological reluctance and the lust of designer brands, so this notion especially coming from a character described as appearing on the international best dressed list is a definitive nod to how the Fashion today is more about discovery and variety than jumping the queue for a Birkin bag at Herms.
We really didn’t follow any trends, says Molly Rogers, And just like thats another costume designer who, along with Santiago, has previously worked alongside SATCThe original taste designer of the Patricia Field wardrobe. We really focus on the things we love. We want to have longevity in style and longevity in the parts that we put together, to try and create something more special. Maybe for viewers who would become a trend [and] be something they will want to try on in their wardrobe.
As the show’s look bursts into fashion, no doubt notice more intrepid fashionistas wearing oversized jewelry, especially the extravagant rings worn by Lisa and another new character, Seema Patel, played by Sarita Choudhury. . The bold bling speaks of a time when, after years of dainty props dominating the stage, we felt ready to reclaim our more garish groove.
Recovering a sense of self through style is one of the themes tenderly explored in AJLT. Rogers notes that she and Santiago had access to the archives of Sarah Jessica Parkers’ wardrobe while they were working on the series. In the first episode, we see Carrie revisit one of her most memorable fashion moments via shoes (the sapphire blue Manolo Blahnik heels she wore during her wedding to Mr. Big). We also get a look at the Carries Gucci belt bag, especially worn with a cropped top and midi skirt in SATCs fourth season to accentuate those washboard abs. It’s now slung across the body, reminding us that Carrie is in a different place in many ways, but the core of her aesthetic and ultimately who she is is stronger than ever.
A few episodes later, after having to recalibrate after a dramatic change in circumstances, Carrie finds herself in her old apartment fondling the thrift stores so tied to her past pieces surely ingrained in the minds of many viewers. Beyond the emphasis on the idea that what’s in your wardrobe should be cherished and not thrown away, a nod to the importance of what we wear, how it can help us. defining and redefining ourselves, and saying the same without saying anything is, as it always has been, one of the most powerful takeaways on the show. That’s why those of us who unabashedly love and appreciate the art of dress are back in tune.
Register for The Globes Arts & Lifestyle Newsletters for more news, articles and tips delivered to your inbox.
Sources
2/ https://www.theglobeandmail.com/life/style/article-in-sex-and-the-city-reboot-and-just-like-that-fashion-is-once-again/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]