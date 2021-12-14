Sonoma Valley Unified School District reviews dress code





Sonoma Valley Unified School District Board of Directors plans busy schedule for December 14 meeting agenda. The council will begin at 4 p.m. with a closed-door agenda that includes an update on the district’s lawsuit with the North Bay Building and Construction Trade Council, as well as negotiations with the Valley of the Moon Teachers Association and the discipline. employees. Once in public session at 5 p.m., it will launch its annual organizational meeting by appointing a pro tem president and selecting representatives to sit on the various district committees. Once in open session, the board will consider a new dress code that was specifically intended to respond to the recent and growing controversy and conversations both in Oregon and across the country about excessive and damaging dress codes for some students. Kindergarten to Grade 12. Known as the Model dress code, values ​​include: All students should be able to dress comfortably for school without fear of unnecessary discipline or bodily shame. All students and staff should understand that they are responsible for managing their own personal “distractions” without regulating student clothing / self-expression. Teachers can focus on teaching without the added and often uncomfortable burden of dress code enforcement. Students should not face unnecessary barriers to school attendance. Reasons for conflict and inconsistent discipline should be minimized as much as possible. The board will also discuss the designation of the new field at Sonoma Valley High School. He will continue his discussion on the district map, after being deemed non-compliant with the 2020 census data. Council will also receive a tax update, including a discussion of more than $ 8 million in state-issued COVID relief funds, and its impact on the global budget. The board will be reviewing, among other things, Beyond the Bell tutoring, report cards, and high school course approval. The board meeting will be featured on Zoom. It starts at 4 p.m. but continues immediately until closed until 5 p.m. sonomaschools-org.zoom.us/j/99732789195 (webinar id: 997 3278 9195). Contact Emily Charrier at [email protected]

