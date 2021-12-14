FIT 2022 exhibition museum to spotlight ’90s fashion

Toddlers seem to be making their way into today’s popular museums in light of the wave of nostalgia in fashion, even dating back to the early 2000s exhibit held in Brooklyn in 2017. From Wednesday January 19, 2022, the Museum of FIT is finally presenting a fashion exhibition focused on the 90s titled Reinvention and bustle: the fashion of the 90ss.

Set up by the author and the curator Hill Hill, the exhibition highlights iconic brands and designers who established the dress codes of a decade that marked both the end of a century and a millennium. With concepts ranging from minimalism to the revitalization of luxury design houses, the Reinvention and bustle: fashion in the 90s presents the 90s as a time also filled with hope for the future and yet fraught with anxiety.

The exhibit will showcase eight key trends that helped define the decade while focusing on themes that fueled excitement and change. Visitors can expect to see some of the most iconic fashion and designer pieces of this era, including Vivienne Westwood, Gucci’s Tom Ford and more.

Curator of acclaimed shows like Fairy Tale Fashion, Colleen Hill has gone above and beyond with this brilliant and timely exhibition of 1990s fashion, which has come back into fashion for a new generation, said director and chief curator of the Museum of FITs, Valerie Steele. in an official press release.

If you’re planning to visit the next exhibition, we’ve got you covered. We’ve compiled everything you need to know about Reinvention and bustle: fashion in the 90s at the Museum at FIT in New York, including what to expect and more.

What is the Reinvention and bustle: fashion in the 90s exposure?

Organized by FIT Colleen Hill, Reinvention and bustle: fashion in the 90s will present eight trends that helped define the 1990s, with the term hustle and bustle characterizing some of the exhibition’s themes, such as retro revivals, technology, environmentalism and reuse, and the global wardrobe.

The exhibition’s introductory gallery will highlight the links between fashion and pop culture, from the growing presence of fashion on television to the ever-growing fame of models during this time. Visitors will be able to see videos from the 90s parades and clips from films and shows such as Distraught (1995) and Sex and the city (1998) throughout the presentation.

The main gallery will showcase over 85 garments and accessories that undoubtedly shaped the style of the ’90s, with most of the items selected from the Museum of FITs permanent collection. Some features of this decade will include themes such as retro revivals, minimalism, grunge, deconstruction and avant-garde, and the revival of luxury. There will also be a section that explores globalization, technology and the fashionable 90s environment.

The exhibit is also accompanied by a book of the same title which was written by Hill and will be available for purchase at major bookstores.

What is exposed to Reinvention and bustle: fashion in the 90s exposure?

Many of today’s established designers, as well as some of the world’s best-known fashion houses, including Tom Ford at Gucci and Alexander McQueen at Givenchy, will be showcased at the Reinvention and bustle: fashion in the 90s exposure. The works of John Galliano, Vivienne Westwood and Jean-Paul Gaultier will also be in the spotlight at the museum.

Another part of the exhibition will also explore deconstruction, the fashion term coined to describe the work of Martin Margiela and directed by several Japanese designers, including Rei Kawakubo of Comme des Garons in the 1980s. Expect to see the famous Tabi shoes by Margielas, avant-garde Kawakubos sets and much more.

Minimalism has also become popular, with the work of Calvin Klein, Jil Sander and other designers leading the way in the signature aesthetic with their chic but simple basic pieces. Of course, a ’90s show wouldn’t be complete without grunge, another key style associated with the decades-long vibrant music scene, which ultimately infiltrated the fashion industry, courtesy of designers Marc Jacobs and Anna Sui.

Environmentalism and waste reduction were other concepts designers were attached to even in the 90s, and visitors will have the opportunity to see some of the sustainability-focused practices of the era from designers like Lamine Kouyat, whose clothes have been assembled from discarded or unwanted materials. Visitors can also gain insight into the attitudes and styles that emerged from globalization during this era, as it developed significantly in the 1990s, especially in Europe and the United States. Some designers, like Chinese designer Vivienne Tam, were important during this time because they were inspired by their own heritage.

In addition to the range of designer and trendy clothing on display, visitors will also be able to enjoy illustrations of 10 key styles in the exhibition by artist. Ruben Toledo, made especially for the museum.

Maison Martin Margiela, Tabi boots, spring 1990. Gift of Richard Martin. Photo The Museum at FIT. GRUNGE: Anna Sui, ensemble: olive green silk, rainbow striped acrylic knit, cotton, leather and rubber, Spring / Summer 1993, USA. The FIT Museum, 93.70.1, gift from Anna Sui. SHOWS: Versace, evening dress: black and metal synthetic crepe, Spring / Summer 1994, Italy. The museum at FIT, 2018.43.1, museum purchase. RETURN OF LUXURY: Gucci (Tom Ford), evening dress and belt: matt white jersey, and gold-tone metal, fall / winter 1996, Italy. The Museum at FIT, 97.30.1, gift of Gucci. RETRO REVIVALS: Vivienne Westwood, corset corset: printed stretch blend and gold Lycra, Portrait collection, fall / winter 1990, England. The museum at FIT, 2019.64.1, museum purchase. GLOBAL WARDROBE: Vivienne Tam, Mao dress, multicolored printed stretch nylon, 1995, United States. The Museum at FIT, 95.82.6, gift of Vivienne Tam. TECHNOLOGY: Jean Paul Gaultier, jumpsuit, stretch nylon and elastane fabric with multicolored print, fall / winter 1995, France. The museum at FIT, 96.66.1, museum purchase. MINIMALISM: Prada, backpack: black nylon and leather, circa 1993, Italy. The Museum at FIT, 2017.1.1, anonymous donor. Images courtesy of FIT

When and how can I see the Reinvention and bustle: fashion in the 90s exposure?

From January 19 to April 27, 2022, the Reinvention and bustle: fashion in the 90s The exhibit will be open at the Museum at FIT in New York on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 8 p.m. EST, and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST. The exhibition is free, with the mandate that all visitors, regardless of their vaccination status, wear a face mask while in the museum. Current protocols for COVID-19 are available at fitnyc.edu.