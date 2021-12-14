‘Mad Men’ Star and Wife Dress Up in Christmas Colors, Along with Other Stars Getting into the Holiday Spirit in 2021 | Gallery





By Megan Riedlinger

6:14 a.m. PST, December 13, 2021 Jared Harris and his wife Allegra Riggio got in the holiday spirit at the Brooks Brothers Annual Holiday Celebration to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at Maybourne Beverly Hills on December 11, 2021. RELATED: Stars We Lost in 2021 “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay brought her daughter Summer Moon Honey Davies to meet Santa at the Brooks Brothers Annual Holiday Celebration to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at Maybourne Beverly Hills on December 11, 2021. RELATED: Stars in Ugly Christmas Sweaters Maria Menounos celebrated the premiere of her new Lifetime Vacation movie, “The Holiday Fix Up”, with Shake Shack and Casamigos at her home in Los Angeles on December 11, 2021. RELATED: Stars Who Had Vacation Weddings Christina Hendricks met Santa at the Brooks Brothers Annual Holiday Celebration to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Maybourne Beverly Hills on December 11, 2021. Dancing With the Stars pros Val Chmerkovskiy and wife Jenna Johnson got in the holiday spirit at Brooks Brothers’ annual holiday celebration to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at Maybourne Beverly Hills on December 11, 2021. The Real Housewives of New York City alumnus Tinsley Mortimer took her two dogs Strawberry and Shortcake to meet Santa at Amazon 4-Star’s Pawliday Portraits event in New York City on December 9, 2021. Drew Barrymore and Martha Stewart spoke on stage at the iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball in New York City on December 10, 2021. Jimmy Fallon attended the iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball in New York City on December 10, 2021. Ryan Seacrest posed with a large checkered bow in the portrait studio backstage at the Jingle Ball iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM presented by Capital One at the Forum in Los Angeles on December 3, 2021. Nicky Hilton Rothschild attended the iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball in New York City on December 10, 2021. Saweetie attended the iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball in New York City on December 10, 2021. “I LOVE YOU SANTA” Snooki, who posted this photo with a statue of Santa Claus on Instagram on December 3, 2021 Darius Rucker shot a holiday-themed performance for “CMT Crossroads Christmas: Brett Young & Friends” in Franklin, Tennessee. The special aired on December 8, 2021. Bethenny Frankel attended the iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball in New York City on December 10, 2021. Kathy Hilton donned adorable Andy Cohen x Sant & Abel pajamas while trimming her Christmas tree at her home in Los Angeles on December 8, 2021. Brett Young and Colbie Caillat shot a holiday-themed performance for “CMT Crossroads Christmas: Brett Young & Friends” in Franklin, Tennessee. The special aired on December 8, 2021. Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle Jonas supervised daughters Valentina Jonas and Alena Jonas who both donned smocked turtlenecks and vegan leather pleated skirts from Rachel Parcell hopped onto the bed during a visit to IHG Hotels & Resorts Santa Suite Retreat at the InterContinental New York Barclay on December 7, 2021. Giada De Laurentiis got into the holiday spirit with daughter Jade Thompson on December 5, 2021. The Food Network chef took to Instagram to share this photo of the couple looking at their dazzling tree. “It’s starting to look a lot like Christmas,” she captioned the festive cliché. Jessica Alba and husband Cash Warren searched for the perfect Christmas tree in West Hollywood on December 5, 2021. Lea Michele and her son Ever Leo spent their morning shopping for the perfect Christmas tree in New York City on November 30, 2021. Keke Palmer posed with Santa at the Old Navy Christmas Party at the Boys & Girls Club of Hollywood in Los Angeles on December 6, 2021. Travis Barker went to buy a Christmas tree with his children Alabama Barker and Landon Barker and his former stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya and shared a photo of their adventures on his Instagram Story on December 5, 2021. Olympic Equestrian (and Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter) Zara Tindall and retired rugby star husband Mike Tindall hit LEGOLAND at the launch of the Christmas Party Experience in London on the 5th December 2021. Derek Hough and Julianne Hough shot a Christmas special at Magic Kingdom Park at the Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. On December 1, 2021. Chris Evans got into the holiday spirit with Mickey Mouse at Magic Kingdom Park at the Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. On November 24, 2021. Taraji P. Henson entered the Christmas spirit as Miss Hannigan in “Annie Live!” aired on NBC on December 2, 2021. Maren Morris attended the 99th National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at President’s Park near the White House in Washington, DC on December 2, 2021. Members of iconic boy groups like * NSYNC, Boyz II Men, New Edition, New Kids on the Block, O-Town and 98 Degrees posed together on the set of the TV special “A Very Boy Band Holiday”. ABC, airs December 6. , 2021. Brad Paisley performed at the Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting event in New York City on December 1, 2021. LL Cool J spoke on stage at the 99th National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at President’s Park near the White House in Washington, DC on December 2, 2021. Haley Joel Osment and her sister Emily Osment attended the Dodgers Holiday Festival at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on December 1, 2021. Kristin Chenoweth and her fiance Josh Bryant attended the 99th National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at President’s Park near the White House in Washington, DC on December 2, 2021. Connie Britton wore a Santa hat at the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Holiday Festival VIP preview party in Los Angeles on December 1, 2021. * NSYNC frontman Joey Fatone looked festive on the set of ABC’s “A Very Boy Band Holiday” special, airing on December 6, 2021. Norah Jones performed at the Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting event in New York City on December 1, 2021. Candace Cameron Bure kicked off Hallmark Channel’s “Christmas Season Countdown” in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles on October 20, 2021. Frankie Grande and her fiance Hale Leon huddled at the Dodgers Holiday Festival at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on December 1, 2021. Billy Porter attended the 99th National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at President’s Park near the White House in Washington, DC on December 2, 2021. “So much to be thankful for. Even those full diapers.” Lance Bass, who posted this photo of himself and husband Michael Turchin holding their twins, Violet Betty and Alexander James, in front of the Christmas tree on November 26, 2021 Christopher Schwarzenegger joined his sister Katherine Schwarzenegger, who was carrying daughter Lyla Pratt, as their family went Christmas tree shopping in Santa Monica, Calif. On November 27, 2021. Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-lee Furness were carrying bags of Christmas presents (and a copy of Elton John’s debut album, “Empty Sky” from 1969) after a late lunch at the Bar Pitti restaurant in downtown New York. York on November 28, 2021. “Happy Hanukkah” Andy Cohen, who posted this photo of him and his son Benjamin lighting the menorah on the first night of Hanukkah on November 28, 2021 Thomas Rhett posted this cute pic with his wife Lauren Akins and two of their four daughters as they hunted a Christmas tree on November 27, 2021. The country music star captioned the adorable snap, “Favorite Moment of the year”. Gemma Chan wore a green holiday dress to Annabel’s Christmas Lights event in London on November 23, 2021. Gwen Stefani starred with Mickey Mouse in “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” on ABC, which airs on November 28, 2021. “#chanukahbreakdown Chanukah is the name of the 9-branched menorah we light for Chanukah. The menorah is a general word. Spelled it with an H with a dot below the H to indicate ‘ch’, but it has lost some popularity. So try saying “ch” if you wish someone a happy Chanukah! But don’t spit on them. “Mayim Bialik, who posted this Photo on his Instagram page for the Bialik Breakdown podcast on the first night of Hanukkah, November 28, 2021 “Bling Empire” star Christine Chiu got into the holiday spirit and wore a red plaid dress to go Christmas tree shopping with her husband, Dr Gabriel Chiu and their son, Baby G , in Los Angeles on November 26, 2021. Scott Disick posted this photo of cookie platters and sticky stickers on the windows wishing fans a “Happy Hanukkah” on the first night of the Jewish holiday, November 28, 2021. Britney Spears posted this photo of herself with her fiance Sam Asghari in front of their Christmas tree on Instagram on November 24, 2021. Sheryl Underwood, Tim Connaghan as Santa Claus and Jerry O’Connell attended the 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade in support of Marine Toys For Tots in Hollywood on November 28, 2021. “It’s time to light the menorah 8 DAYS OF HAIMUKKAH IS BACK! come back every day this week for special gifts, announcements and surprises!” Alana Haim de Haim, Danielle Haim and Este Haim, who posted a video on Instagram to kick off their annual Hanukkah celebrations on November 28, 2021 First Lady Jill Biden waved as the White House Christmas tree arrived at the White House in Washington, DC on November 22, 2021. Lucy Hale attended the first day of the Alo House Winter Party in Los Angeles on November 2, 2021. Amber Ruffin posed with a Santa hat and a giant candy cane during a skit on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” in New York City on October 26, 2021. “It was 54 degrees today so #CrewsTree” Joanna Gaines, who posted this photo with her son Crew as they decorated one of their Christmas trees on November 5, 2021 “Christmas trees everywhere !! Now is the time, thank goodness.” Nicolette Robinson, who posted this photo with her husband Leslie Odom Jr. on Instagram on November 30, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wonderwall.com/celebrity/celebs-getting-into-the-holiday-spirit-2021-christmas-hanukkah-528412.gallery The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos