Diane von Furstenberg quotes about life, love and her wrap dress

And then there’s her wrap dress (you know that one). The legendary garment, created by von Furstenberg when she was just 26, was considered a symbol of liberation in the 1970s. The inclusive fit and flattering style were just what the fashion industry needed. , at a time when empowering women was so important.

As for her personal life, it is just as inspiring as one would expect. While studying at the University of Geneva in Switzerland, she met her first husband, Prince Egon zu Furstenberg. However, after learning that royal life was not for her, they divorced amicably after three years of marriage, but not before welcoming a son, Prince Alexander von Furstenberg, and a daughter, the Princess Tatiana von Furstenberg. She has since found love again and remarried longtime friend Barry Diller in 2001.

Diane von Furstenberg is one of the most inspiring fashion designers in the industry. But it was not an easy road to becoming the ultimate fashionista and feminist. As the daughter of a Holocaust survivor, she was taught that fear is never an option and did a serious job of building his style empire from scratch. The Belgian-born designer started making clothes in 1970 and hasn’t looked back since.

1 “Attitude is everything.”

2 “Usually the fairy tale ends with the girl marrying the prince. But mine started as soon as the marriage was over.”

3 ” Trust. If you have it, you can make everything look good. “

4 “Fashion can be that mysterious thing that you can’t explain.”

5 “I am working hard to give fashion the place it deserves.”

6 “I wanted to be an empowered woman and I became an empowered woman. And now I want to empower every woman. And I do it through my clothes, I do it through my words, I do it with my money, I do it. make it through everything. “

seven “I always wanted to be a femme fatale. Even when I was a young girl, I never really wanted to be a girl. I wanted to be a woman.”

8 “I had good legs and I loved showing them off.”

9 “My best friend is me, and I take good care of myself.”

ten “I don’t like to talk about my dreams. I like to make them come true. I prefer to talk about them when they are finished.”

11 “Beauty is perfect in its imperfections. So just go with the imperfections.”

12 “I was 26 when I invented the wrap dress. It was just a little jersey print dress, and before I knew it, I was living an American dream by making over 25,000 dresses per week.”

13 “I design for the woman who loves to be a woman.”

14 “The most important relationship in your life is with yourself. Because no matter what, you will always be yourself.”

15 “I wanted to be an independent woman, a woman who could foot the bill, a woman who could manage her own life – and I became that woman.”

16 “I travel light. I think the most important thing is to be in a good mood and to enjoy life, wherever you are.”

17 “My favorite days are when I only deal with my own team, design, marketing, working on the next accessory collection.”

18 “I never knew what I wanted to do, but I knew what kind of woman I wanted to be.”

19 “The idea of ​​being able to enter Studio 54 alone is what thrilled me the most: once again, the life of a man in a woman’s body.”

20 “I was lucky because I was so successful so early on, and when you are successful early on you can afford to be a little humble.”

21 “I’ve always been inspired by women, and my mission was to inspire women. I’ve always wanted to become a certain kind of woman, and I became that woman through fashion. It was a dialogue. I could see the wrap dress made these women confident, and made them act confident. “

22 “Passion and persistence are what matters. Dreams are achievable and you can make your fantasy come true, but there is no shortcut. Nothing happens without hard work.”

23 “Insecurity is a waste of time.”

24 “You need clothes in your wardrobe that you can use in different ways. Clothes that make you feel comfortable, clothes that make you feel ‘you’.”

25 “My mother never, never spoke about bad things to me. She only saw beautiful things … she wanted to protect me from it.”

26 “I was lucky to have it all. To be successful in business, to have children, to raise them alone, to travel and to live my life. It was a lot of work, but it’s a privilege to have been able to do it. “

27 “My face carries all my memories. Why would I erase them? “

28 “Use your brain, use your common sense, and don’t become an object. Your appearance is important, but who you are and how you project it is ultimately who you will become and how you will appear. “

29 “Do I believe in reincarnation? Well, let’s say I believe in karma. I think you are creating your own karma. “

30 “Now is the time to become a myth.”

31 “There is design, and there is art. Good design is total harmony. There is no better designer than nature – if you look at a branch or a leaf, that’s perfect. Everything is function. Art is different. It is about emotion. It is about suffering and beauty, but above all suffering! “

32 “I can honestly say that I understand women very well. If you understand yourself, you understand women, because at the end of the day all women are the same.”

33 “My definition of beauty is strength and personality.”

34 “The biggest mistake a woman can make is not being herself in public or in private.”

35 “Animals come from nature. They weren’t drawn. All my inspiration comes from nature, whether it is an animal or the arrangement of bark or a leaf. Sometimes my designs are very bold, and you can hardly see where they are coming from, but all the textures and all the prints come from nature. “

36 “The most important thing is to be healthy, to drink plenty of water, to fight gravity as much as possible. I’m one of the few people who decided that I wasn’t going to invade it. my face.”

37 “Women are strong. We can do it all. But not always at the same time.”

38 “Simplicity and sensuality is all people want. At a price that isn’t outrageous.”

39 “Clarity is the most important thing. I can compare clarity to size in gardening. You know, you have to be clear. If you’re not clear, nothing is going to happen. You have to be clear. Then you have to be clear. , you have to be confident. about your vision. And after that you just have to put a lot of work into it. “

40 “The way I design is usually very much about travel because that’s my life. That’s why I make clothes so light and so easy to pack and a little out of season.”

41 “The wrap dress is the most traditional form of dressing: it’s like a robe, it’s like a kimono, it’s like a gown. It has no buttons or zippers. body and it was an imprint. “

42 “I was terrified the first time I had a big problem in my business. I was obviously terrified when they diagnosed me with cancer in 1994. I was terrified when my son drove too fast. But I believe. to the fact that fear is not an option, so I always try to face it and not be afraid. “

43 “I never like to think that I’m designing for a specific person. I design for the woman I wanted to be, the woman I was and, to some extent, the woman I’m still a little piece of.”

44 “If you don’t know what to wear, if you don’t know how everyone will be, then make sure you’re the prettiest.”

45 “I used the aspects of being a woman to my advantage, but I was working for myself, not for a big company, so I was lucky enough to have the freedom to behave the way I wanted. “

46 “I was born in Belgium. I studied in England and Switzerland, then I came to America, so I really feel like a citizen of the world.”

47 “The important thing is to take your time and not to stress.”

48 “My mom said we’re so lucky to be women. It’s not that men are weak. Men are men. We are two completely different animals.”

49 “What is important for me is to share, to be inspired and inspiring.”

50 “I never modeled myself on anyone. The person who had the most influence on me was my mother, but it was really for her strength and courage more than for her style, even though she had a lot of style. Strangely, looking at pictures of me when I was 17 or 18, I dressed the same. I haven’t changed much.

51 “Fashion is mysterious, as a rule. Why are blue jeans a classic? You just stumbled upon something that just happens to be timeless and fair.”

52 “I always liked wrinkles. When I was little, I made wrinkles on my face with my nails because I loved Jeanne Moreau. I always wanted to be older, I always added years to my life. For the longest time, if people thought I was older, I would take it as a compliment. “

53 “I have never met a woman who is not strong, but some will not let it out. Then there is a tragedy, and then all of a sudden that strength comes. My message is to let the strength out. before the tragedy. “

54 “The real story is that I am very free, that I managed to be who I wanted to be without compromise.”

55 “I obviously don’t feel pressured to look young, as I haven’t had Botox or surgery. I don’t judge people who choose to have it, but I don’t want to erase who I am. “

56 “What I think I sell with my clothes is confidence, so I hope all of my dresses, accessories, are friends for women. When you open the closet and your eyes are swollen, and you don’t like the way you look, you go to your friends. “

57 “Women inspire me … so I love stories and biographies of women. I’m interested in all women.”

58 “The older I get, the more impressed I am with women. I haven’t yet met a woman who isn’t strong. They don’t exist.”

59 “If you are a good person, the goodness will continue through your descendants.”

60 “I’m not tired of who I am. That would be sad!”

