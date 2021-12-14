Hats are just the tip of the iceberg of the new school dress code

By Jet Burnham | [email protected]

For the first time in decades, the dress code of school districts in Jordan has been update. Specific lists of prohibited clothing and ambiguous terms such as neat and modest have been removed from the wording of the policy. The new policy gives more autonomy to school administrators to make specific decisions for their own students. A chart that simplifies the standards is included so that students, parents and administrators can easily identify if an outfit is compliant and how to adjust it if it is not.

A district committee, headed by director of student services Travis Hamblin, spent more than a year reviewing dress code policies at schools across the country. The pandemic delayed the process, but ultimately, after receiving substantial feedback from parents, students and educators, the new policy was approved on October 26 and went into effect immediately.

The next day, students responded to the news by wearing hats and turning their hoodies over on their heads, as the new policy no longer prohibits hats. Extreme hairstyles, including hair color, are also no longer specifically prohibited. Some of the specific exclusions listed in the old code, written in 1974, dated from the post-Vietnamese era and were based on the cultural norms of the majority culture.

The policy was rewritten when everyone dressed very differently from the way they dress now, said Yantu Barber, district diversity and culture specialist and member of Jordan’s ethnic advisory committee. He said the old policy was problematic for students who wore, for example, loose pants or a Boyz in the Hood movie t-shirt, which was acceptable in their culture but warranted being taken out of class. at school.

We don’t want our kids to be charged with dress code violations when it’s not even a dress code violation, ”said Barber. He said that when he was a teacher he didn’t worry about what a child was wearing.

I’m not worried about that, I’m worried about whether the kid is sitting in the classroom, getting the content that I’m teaching, he said. These are the things that replace the way a child dresses.

Jordan Board of Education chairperson Tracy Miller said the catalyst for updating the policy was to make it more gender neutral and culturally sensitive. The dress code is part of the Student Code of Conduct policy, which has also been revised to remove zero tolerance responses and punitive consequences for student behavior, including dress code violations.

What we have sought to do is avoid enforcement of prescriptions to focus on learning and relationships and to reduce time out of class, Hamblin said. The new policy provides greater flexibility by not specifically listing unauthorized types of clothing or requiring specific clothing measurements.

Barber believes it will take time for administrators to decide what works best for their student body, and then ensure consistent application among staff members.

Its application will ultimately indicate whether this is a better policy or not, Barber said. While some of our children from different cultural backgrounds still have a dress code [violations], maybe at a higher level, or for something that maybe relates to their culture, then it would be more informative for us to see if the dress code is really as effective as the new policy is written.

Jordan’s Ethnic Advisory Committee is currently trying to revise the graduation dress code to allow graduates to wear cultural decorations, such as necklaces and national flags, during their graduation ceremony.