Fashion
Hats are just the tip of the iceberg of the new school dress code
By Jet Burnham | [email protected]
For the first time in decades, the dress code of school districts in Jordan has been update. Specific lists of prohibited clothing and ambiguous terms such as neat and modest have been removed from the wording of the policy. The new policy gives more autonomy to school administrators to make specific decisions for their own students. A chart that simplifies the standards is included so that students, parents and administrators can easily identify if an outfit is compliant and how to adjust it if it is not.
A district committee, headed by director of student services Travis Hamblin, spent more than a year reviewing dress code policies at schools across the country. The pandemic delayed the process, but ultimately, after receiving substantial feedback from parents, students and educators, the new policy was approved on October 26 and went into effect immediately.
The next day, students responded to the news by wearing hats and turning their hoodies over on their heads, as the new policy no longer prohibits hats. Extreme hairstyles, including hair color, are also no longer specifically prohibited. Some of the specific exclusions listed in the old code, written in 1974, dated from the post-Vietnamese era and were based on the cultural norms of the majority culture.
The policy was rewritten when everyone dressed very differently from the way they dress now, said Yantu Barber, district diversity and culture specialist and member of Jordan’s ethnic advisory committee. He said the old policy was problematic for students who wore, for example, loose pants or a Boyz in the Hood movie t-shirt, which was acceptable in their culture but warranted being taken out of class. at school.
We don’t want our kids to be charged with dress code violations when it’s not even a dress code violation, ”said Barber. He said that when he was a teacher he didn’t worry about what a child was wearing.
I’m not worried about that, I’m worried about whether the kid is sitting in the classroom, getting the content that I’m teaching, he said. These are the things that replace the way a child dresses.
Jordan Board of Education chairperson Tracy Miller said the catalyst for updating the policy was to make it more gender neutral and culturally sensitive. The dress code is part of the Student Code of Conduct policy, which has also been revised to remove zero tolerance responses and punitive consequences for student behavior, including dress code violations.
What we have sought to do is avoid enforcement of prescriptions to focus on learning and relationships and to reduce time out of class, Hamblin said. The new policy provides greater flexibility by not specifically listing unauthorized types of clothing or requiring specific clothing measurements.
Barber believes it will take time for administrators to decide what works best for their student body, and then ensure consistent application among staff members.
Its application will ultimately indicate whether this is a better policy or not, Barber said. While some of our children from different cultural backgrounds still have a dress code [violations], maybe at a higher level, or for something that maybe relates to their culture, then it would be more informative for us to see if the dress code is really as effective as the new policy is written.
Jordan’s Ethnic Advisory Committee is currently trying to revise the graduation dress code to allow graduates to wear cultural decorations, such as necklaces and national flags, during their graduation ceremony.
Sources
2/ https://www.rivertonjournal.com/2021/12/13/378237/hats-are-just-the-tip-of-the-iceberg-of-new-school-dress-code
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]