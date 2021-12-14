ACC Mens Basketball Power Rankings: Week 6

It’s been just over a month into varsity basketball season and it’s time for some power rankings in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

1. Duke

Overall result: 7-1

Last week: 0-0

Duke has been inactive for two weeks since losing to Ohio State on the road in the ACC / Big Ten challenge, but the Blue Devils retain the top spot in the power standings with two very impressive wins over Kentucky and Gonzaga in of their seven victories. sequence to start the season. Duke has three more tune-up games against South Carolina State, Appalachian State and Cleveland State before the start of the ACC game.

2. North Carolina

Overall result: 7-2

Last week: 1-0

North Carolina started the season 3-0 before suffering back-to-back losses to ranked teams Purdue and Tennessee on neutral ground. Since then, the Tar Heels have responded with four straight wins, including resounding wins over Michigan and Georgia Tech, which once again knocked the Heels out of the Top 25. UNC faces Furman ahead of a massive game against UCLA on Saturday.

3. Forest of Wakes

Overall result: 9-1

Last week: 1-0

Wake Forest won six straight games to start the season, capped off with an overtime victory over Oregon State. The Demon Deacons suffered their first and only loss to LSU, before defeating Northwestern in overtime and posting their best performance of the season in a resounding 80-61 road victory at Virginia Tech. The Deacs have won three in a row and nine out of ten to start the season and they are certainly exceeding expectations so far.

4. Miami

Overall result: 8-3

Last week: 2-0

Miami was uncompetitive in two losses to Dayton and Alabama in November, but the Hurricanes have looked strong since early December, winning four straight games, including five wins over Penn State and Clemson. The Hurricanes welcome Stetson before starting to play for the ACC with three straight home games.

5. Louisville

Overall result: 6-3

Last week: 0-1

Each of Louisville’s last four games has been decided by one number, with the Cardinals going 2-2 in those games. Louisville defeated Maryland for an important victory at NC State in the ACC opener, but the Cards also lost at Michigan State and at home to DePaul. The Cardinals have two more comfortable winning opportunities against Southeast Louisiana and Western Kentucky before playing a huge rivalry game in Kentucky on December 22.

6. NC state

Overall result: 7-3

Last week: 1-1

Each of NC State’s three losses this season has come from less than four points. The Wolfpack are used to playing close games, as seven of their ten games have been determined by 10 points or less, including two competitions in overtime. NC State came very close to becoming the second unranked team to eliminate No.1 Purdue last week, coming in narrow as the Boilermakers escaped with the overtime victory.

7. Virginia

Overall result: 6-4

Last week: 0-1

Virginia’s last three games have been determined by a total of five points and the Hoos are giving new meaning to the “Cardiac Cavs”. The Cavaliers appeared to have hit their stride after winning four straight games, including two major conference wins over Georgia and Providence, but the last three have been pretty mixed. UVA has gone 1-2 in three very winnable games, losing by one at home to Iowa, beating Pittsburgh by one at home and losing on the road to JMU by three. Shooting difficulties continue to upset the Tony Bennett Cavaliers this season.

8. Virginie Tech

Overall result: 7-4

Last week: 1-1

With the exception of a narrow victory at Maryland and a resounding victory over Cornell, the past few weeks have not been good for the Hokies. Virginia Tech was competitive in back-to-back single-digit losses to Memphis and Xavier, who were both ranked teams at the time. But Virginia Tech looked flat in a resounding home loss to Wake Forest and the Hokies stumbled again in a road loss at Dayton on Sunday. The road only gets tough for the Hokies as they face off against St. Bonaventure, then play Duke and North Carolina on back-to-back weekends.

9. State of Florida

Overall result: 5-4

Last week: 0-1

The Seminoles had a tough job trying to beat Purdue on the road in the ACC / Big Ten challenge two weeks ago, but you can bet Leonard Hamilton expected his team to compete a little better than their loss. unbalanced 93-65 at West Lafayette. The loss ended a four-game winning streak for the Seminoles and turned into a three-game losing streak as Florida State lost back-to-back games by three points or less to Syracuse and Carolina. South.

10. Boston College

Overall result: 6-4

Last week: 0-1

Boston College’s victory over Notre Dame last week looks even better now after the Fighting Irish knocked out Kentucky on Sunday. Beyond that victory, however, the Eagles have struggled to find their rhythm this season, including two losses to Rhode Island, one loss to Utah and, most recently, a 79-68 loss to St. Louis on Saturday. British Columbia welcomes Albany on Monday before heading to Wake Forest next week.

11. Notre Dame

Overall result: 4-4

Last week: 1-0

Prior to Notre Dame’s big win over Kentucky on Sunday, the Fighting Irish had lost three straight games and four of their last five. However, the last three losses had each come against major conference opponents. The win over the Wildcats showed what Mike Brey’s Irishmen are capable of. Time will tell if they can play to that potential as the season progresses. Notre Dame will play in Indiana on Saturday.

12. Syracuse

Overall result: 5-5

Last week: 0-2

Syracuse had two impressive back-to-back wins in vastly different ways, beating Indiana 112-110 in double overtime and winning Florida State 63-60. Since then, however, the Oranges have lost back-to-back games against Villanova and Georgetown. After a difficult six-game streak against major conference opponents, Syracuse faces Lehigh and Cornell before starting the full ACC schedule.

13. Clemson

Overall result: 6-4

Last week: 1-0

Without an overtime victory over Drake, the Tigers would have lost their third straight game. Even with the win over the Bulldogs, Clemson has lost four of his last six games. Clemson’s only wins since Thanksgiving have been against Charleston Southern and Drake. Brad Brownell needs to get the Clemson train back on track and quickly, as the Tigers face Miami, Ohio on Tuesday before hosting South Carolina on Saturday.

14. Georgia Tech

Overall result: 5-4

Last week: 0-1

Georgia Tech had won five straight games in December, but the Yellow Jackets have since lost three straight to tough opponents. They lost by just four points to Wisconsin before losing by 17 points to a North Carolina team that is starting to find its rhythm. Finally, Georgia Tech led by up to 15 points to the No. 25 LSU’s lead on Saturday, before a massive second-half run by the Tigers turned the game into a 16-point victory for LSU.

15. Pittsburgh

Overall assessment: 3-7

Last week: 0-2

There have been a number of close losses for the Panthers this year: each of their last four losses has been 10 points or less, including back-to-back one-point losses to Minnesota and Virginia. Pittsburgh was only a few games away from having a much better record and not being at the bottom of the power standings, but that’s the beauty of basketball. Pitt played in St. John’s and Jacksonville before starting ACC Slate.

