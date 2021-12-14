Nike acquires Digital Fashion, Sneaker Co. RTFKT in latest Metaverse Move







In another major milestone in the metaverse, NIKE, Inc. announced Monday that it will acquire RTFKT, a leading brand that leverages cutting-edge innovation to deliver next-generation collectibles that merge culture and play. Nike President and CEO John Donahoe said in a statement that the acquisition is another step that accelerates Nike’s digital transformation and allows us to serve athletes and creators at the intersection of sport, of creativity, play and culture, and which will help to expand Nike’s digital reach. footprint and capabilities. The news follows the fact that Nike has gained wide attention in filing a number of trademark use applications in the United States and beyond for its more famous brands such as its word marks Nike. , Just Do It and Jordan, his iconic swoosh logo, the Jordan silhouette logo and a stylized combination of his name and the swoosh for use on various virtual goods / services. Specifically, the apps suggested that Nike was looking to use its famous brands on downloadable virtual goods; retail store services featuring virtual goods; and entertainment services, namely, providing footwear, clothing, headgear, eyewear, [and] bags, among others, for use in virtual environments. Nike has since shown interest in the space by partnering with Roblox for Nikeland, a digital experience that allows fans of the sportswear giant to connect, create, share experiences, compete and, of course, play. ‘buy, in a nod to the importance of the metaverse as a burgeoning opportunity for brands ranging from sportswear titans to luxury goods suppliers. In a November 18 statement, Nike said: There’s a new place on Roblox for Nike fans to connect, create, share, and compete: NIKELAND. Nike created this bespoke world against the backdrop of its global headquarters and within Roblox’s immersive 3D space, building on its purposemake sport and play a lifestyle. In addition to logging in and competing, fans can also shop in Nikeland, with the digital experience allowing users to gear up in classics like the Air Force 1 and Nike Blazer and in new drops like the ‘Air Force 1 Fontanka and the Air Max 2021, which can be found in the digital showroom, along with a host of other Nike staples like ACG and Nike Tech Pack. RTFKT (pronounced artefact), which is almost two years old, was founded by Benoit Pagotto, Chris Le and Steven Vasilev, also made headlines in the virtual space, selling 621 pairs of digital sneakers he created at alongside artist Fewocious, and grossing $ 3.1 million. sales in minutes for them in March. More recently, the London-based company, which Nike calls a pioneering and innovative brand that redefines the boundaries of physical and digital value to serve its large community of designers, revealed that it had raised $ 8 million in a tour led by venture capital firm Andreessen. Horowitz, and that includes Riot Games co-founder Marc Merrill, Behance co-founder Scott Belsky, artist Fewocious and former LVMH digital director Ian Rogers, among others, as part of his quest to strengthen the future of fashion. The round, which closed in May, valued the company at $ 33.3 million. Terms of the agreement between RTFKT and Nike were not disclosed.

