Unwrap the fashion of “And just like that”

The highly anticipated reboot series of Sex and the city, entitled And just like that, revisits Carrie Bradshaw and Company in New York’s history of love, friendship and fashion. Samantha, the fourth member of her girl gang with Charlotte and Miranda, has taken a job across the pond, though both the audience and the characters miss them deeply. Carrie’s best friend Stanford Blatch returns in fabulous costumes and glasses and will be a highlight of the season ahead, as this is Willie Garson’s last run in the beloved character after his passing in September. The first two episodes of the HBO series premiered this weekend, and Twitter is abuzz about familiar faces, new characters, some Pelaton twist, and clothes of course. For a show like Sex and the city, fashion is as important as intrigue.

In June, the show was spotted filming the streets of New York City when fans began peeling the stars’ costumes. An alleged Forever 21 dress, worn by Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie, prompted fans to discuss the ethics of fashion and the use of fast fashion in a pillar of avant-garde culture. The long cashmere dress was topped with a blue button, with a Balenciaga bag and platform heels. Fans saw this as a mistake in her character, since her usual favorite stores are called Bergdorf Goodman and Barneys, and scorned to read “Carrie Bradshaw” and “Forever 21 in the same sentence.” Fashion Twitter couldn’t help but wonder why Carrie, these days and with her cautious, high-end taste, would make a point of wearing fast fashion. Fans have speculated that her character has evolved over time. Other commentators praised the show for including realistic fashion that is affordable for its audience.

But Carrie has always been known for her discounted shopping between Manolo Blahnik Hangisi’s races, so maybe that’s what Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago, the show’s new styling team, were looking for. They replace Patricia Field, the stylist of the original show who is credited with her sartorial success. Rogers and Santiago Rogers were co-costume designers alongside Field during the spinoff films.

Now that the show is out, it’s clear to fans that Rogers is focused on recalling past looks with nostalgic references by sourcing from the show’s closet archives. It connects treasured moments from the show to the present day, reminding viewers of the long journey they’ve taken with the characters. In episode two, Carrie wears her engagement something blue Manolos from the first Sex and the city film at Charlotte Lily’s daughter recital at Manhattan School of Music featuring a silk flower brooch to match past looks.

Carrie’s Streets Ahead studded belt has also been rebooted. It was first worn throughout the series and film and was seen on set tightening a pink Carolina Herrera shirt dress.

Her purple sequined Fendi Baguette Y2K bag also gets a new lease of life, since it was stolen in season three. Looks like Carrie has been looking for a replacement, and rightly so.

The show remains centered on the style of the group, but this time in a new stage of life. Miranda and Charlotte argue over her undyed gray hair, while Carrie still runs the streets of Manhattan with impossible pumps. Charlotte even fought with her daughter Rose who refused to wear the flowery and impeccable Oscar de la Renta at her sister’s piano recital. It’s never a good idea to ask a pre-teen Generation Z skateboarder to wear a spring dress, as she’ll wear it with a graphic tuxedo tee and a knit beanie.

The rest of the show will surely unveil more controversial and exciting looks to come. If anything is certain about the familiar story laden with casualties and complications, it’s that Miranda has resumed her power suits and Carrie’s props appear as usual.

