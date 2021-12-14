Fashion
Candiace Dillard Bassett’s Ugly Sweater for the Christmas Party
Candiace Dillard Bassett knows how to throw a party. The December birthday girl celebrated another year around the sun with a night full of dancing, singing and seasonal flair.The real housewives of the PotomacThe actor invited Wendy Osefo and Askale Davis to his “Ugly Christmas Sweater Birthday Party,” where the three women showed off festive and fun outfits.
On December 12, Wendy shared a preview of the trio’s cute party looks on Instagram. The ladies of the Potomac were all smiles as they posed in front of a display of colorful balloons. Wendy donned a long sweater dress featuring a red nosed reindeer with a white beard. She teamed her outfit with black high heels and a quilted handbag. As for the birthday girl, Candiace was ready for the holidays in a green cat-themed sweater with “Meowy Christmas” splashed across the front, shiny black shorts, black heels, and a garland of colorful Christmas lights. around his neck. Always in the spirit of the holidays:RHOP my friend Askale, who was sporting a black Christmas sweater, sleek black leggings, pointy heels and pink hoops.
All three women wore bright red lipstick and chic displayed buns. (Candiace’s bun was tucked away behind a Santa hat headband, but she gave fans a glimpse of her hairstyle in the second slide of Wendy’s Instagram post.) “Ugly Sweaters + High Bun,” Wendy captioned her Photo.
When not serving up the looks for the party’s 360-degree camera, Candiace could be found with a microphone in her hand singing for her guests. The speakers played his new single, “Drive Back”, (naturally) as well as other tracks.
The former Miss USA went all out with her birthday decorations and even had napkins with her face on them. A towering white Christmas tree glowed in the background as the guests danced.
“Yesterday evening at [Candiace’s]Ugly Christmas sweater birthday party. I had a blast! ”Askale shared on Instagram after the festivities. As for“ how the night ended, ”Askale shared a photo of Candiace hopping on her back for a back walk past a beautiful glittering tree. .
Wendy added in the comments: “What a night !!”
