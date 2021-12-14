David Warner named ICC Men’s Player of the Month for November, Hayley Matthews takes home women’s award | Cricket news





DUBAI: Explosive Australia opener David Warner and West Indian all-rounder Hayley Matthews were named the ICC Male and Female Players of the Month for November on Monday after their outstanding performances.

Warner’s crucial efforts in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup that Australia first won helped him win the men’s title, Pakistani opener Abid Ali and New Zealand bowler Tim Southee.

Matthews’ eventing in the ODI won her the female prize ahead of left arm spinners Anam Amin of Pakistan and Nahida Akter of Bangladesh.

Warner won the award in his first nomination following his Player of the Tournament show at the recent T20 World Cup, in which he smashed 53 in the final against New Zealand after 49 in the semi-final. against Pakistan.

He was also named player of the match in a previous Super 12 game against the West Indies for a total of 89 balls without 56 balls. Warner racked up 209 runs at an average of 69.66 and a strike rate of 151.44 in four T20Is during the period.

David was back at his best in the T20 World Cup and his top-of-the-range aggressiveness was exceptional. His 209 runs at a 151 hit rate in four innings just tell the story, ”jury member Russel Arnold said of Warner.

“There was no recovery from Warner’s early attack and his stroke play was nice to watch.

Matthews won the award on his second nomination. She had already been nominated in July with her captain Stafanie Taylor, who was the winner at the time.

Matthews scored 141 points and grabbed nine wickets at an average of 13.11 during the period. She played in a winning streak against Pakistan, scoring 57 points and taking three for 31 in the first game before four for 26 points in the second.

“Hayley was the star, playing both bat and ball. Her overall performance was one of the reasons the West Indies won against Pakistan, and she deserves to be the female player of the month,” Jury member Irfan Pathan said of Matthews. .

The selection process for the monthly awards, which was instituted in January, combines votes cast by former players, prominent journalists and global cricket fans.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/cricket/news/david-warner-named-icc-mens-player-of-month-for-november-hayley-matthews-gets-womens-award/articleshow/88257187.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos