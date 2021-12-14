Thom Browne Goes Personal For Pre-Fall





Thom browne invited everyone to their bedroom for their pre-fall men’s collection. The designer recently completed a two-year renovation of the Manhattan townhouse he purchased with his partner, Andrew Bolton, chief curator of the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute. One of the house’s most poignant features is the hand-painted floral wallpaper they chose for their bedroom. More from WWD While not an exact replica, the elaborate green canvas found its way onto an exquisite coat, pleated skirt, and sweater in the seasonal offering. It’s one of the most personal references I’ve ever used for a collection, said Browne. But the length and energy they put into renovating the 15-room Upper East Side townhouse entered her head and into her sketchbook. Although a large part of the collection offers Thom browne references such as gray blazers, down jackets and overcoats, the pre-fall offer also served up a few pops of color with celadon green making an appearance in blazers, pants and quilted jackets with floral references to the wallpaper. as well as a softer air force blue which he wore an ankle-length dress, a double-breasted coat with a sheared collar and a pinstripe suit with a long pleated skirt. Browne also used both colors in a bomber jacket that featured one side green and the other blue with white sleeves and a ribbed collar and cuffs. It’s a really complete collection. I approach pre-fall more as wearable clothing than silhouettes or patterns, explained Browne, emphasizing the modular shapes of the dresses. And yes, there are a lot of dresses in the men’s collection. They won’t leave, he said. They are here for good. I love working with them and that’s fine with me and that’s where everyone is at the moment. And I like how it looks. Ditto for men’s wedge shoes, which were also ubiquitous in the offering. I think it’s funny having real platforms for guys, he said. The story continues Browne introduced new shapes to more traditional men’s jackets and pants, including a jacket that looks like a double-breasted jacket but is actually single-breasted. It wraps around the body and I paired it with a long, pleated skirt, he said. The preppy references, a signature of the Brownes aesthetic, appeared in a shiny white double-breasted coat with what Browne described as iconographic preppy embroidery, as well as pants and a shrunken navy blue blazer with red lobsters embroidered on it. There was a sheepskin jacket designed to look like corduroy and an assortment of hats, from buckets to ski caps. Beyond the collection itself, Browne said he was excited about the prospect of being part of a public company soon. The brand is majority owned by Ermenegildo Zegna, which will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange this month. It’s exciting for us to be a part of something so important, he said. Getting listed on the New York Stock Exchange is big business. Register for WWD Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

