Nike acquires RTFKT virtual fashion start-up

Nike has made a major investment in the metaverse.

The sportswear giant announced Monday that it will acquire RTFKT, a leading virtual fashion platform, best known as a creator of virtual sneakers. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The move marks the biggest push to date in fashion and virtual accessories from a legacy brand. Founded in January 2020, RTFKT quickly became a leading innovator in the space, drawing inspiration from streetwear and arguably Nike’s own playbook, growing a rabid fan base through limited editions and collaborations with artists such as Jeff Staple and Takashi Murakami.

RTFKT has also experienced explosive growth since its inception. Its monthly turnover in May 2021 was $ 4.5 million in 2020, its annual turnover was a fraction of that of $ 600,000. Also in May, the company announced an $ 8 million funding round led by venture capitalist Andreessen Horowitz, with plans to grow its in-house infrastructure and online marketplace.

From now on, Nike will play a role in leading this expansion.

Our plan is to invest in the RTFKT brand, serve and grow their innovative and creative community and expand Nike’s digital footprint and capabilities, said John Donahoe, president and CEO of Nike, in a statement. .

It is not known how the two companies will work together in the future. In Nike’s announcement, a video featuring the RTFKT logo appearing next to that of Converse, Jordan and Nike itself suggests the company is considering evolving the brand as a separate entity rather than absorbing it into the Nike brand.

By comparison, the only other sneaker company Nike bought out Jordan was started by Nike and then transformed into a stand-alone brand in 1997 is Converse, which it bought for $ 309 million in July 2003.

While the acquisition of RTFKT is Nike’s most significant investment in expanding into virtual spaces, it is not its first step into the space. In 2019, he partnered with the Roblox gaming platform to create a trio of digital characters and worked with Fortnite to bring the Jordan sneakers into the game. By the end of that same year, that was too. granted a patent which allowed Nike to link a digital asset to a physical sneaker using blockchain technology.

His efforts continued this year. In October, Nike filed for trademark applications for virtual goods and sought to hire in the space, posting jobs for designers of virtual materials. He also kicked off a new collaboration with Fortnite again focused on his Jordan brand and a full-fledged Roblox experience called Nikeland.

Despite Nike’s clear interest in virtual goods, they are unlikely to represent a substantial portion of its revenue anytime soon. The big Nike $ 44.5 billion of sales in its last fiscal year can be attributed to good old fashioned physical shoes.

I don’t see a business opportunity for the Metaverse, Matt Powell, sports industry analyst for research firm NPD Group, told BoF in reference to Nike’s purchase of RTFKT. Owning virtual shoes will only appeal to a tiny fraction of the market.

But not everyone may agree with this assessment. Fifty percent of U.S. consumers are interested in purchasing a digital asset in the next 12 months, according to the latest BoF Insights report. In November, Morgan Stanley analysts predicted that the currently negligible luxury NFT market could reach over 20 billion ($ 22.6 billion) by 2030. The game presents a lucrative opportunity, as many gamers buy already cosmetic skins that allow them to change the appearance of their avatar.

Nike is also competing to stay ahead of its main rival Adidas, which has made its own series of metaverse-related moves. Over the past month, he announced a partnership with cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, took space in the virtual world The Sandbox, and unveiled a collaboration with the NFT Bored Ape Yacht Club and Punks Comic projects.

But Nike’s interest in RTFKT has likely exceeded hopes of an immediate financial return. RTFKT’s fan base and online community will be an asset to Nike as it seeks to understand where it fits in the virtual fashion world and what consumers are looking for from brands in both areas where they arguably could. use help. Chad Knight, who recently left his job at Nike as 3D shoe design director to join a metaverse company, says Complex he didn’t feel he had the opportunity to build the metaverse at Nike.

Unfortunately, you can’t have ideas on a topic unless you know about it, he said.

RTFKT first made headlines for its record-breaking NFT virtual sneaker release with digital artist Fewocious, which sold more than $ 3.1 million worth of products in seven minutes. Pairs of sneakers ranged from $ 3,000 to $ 10,000. (The products from the release are now selling for more than double their original prices on the NFT OpenSea marketplace.)

In recent months, the company has moved from sneakers and accessories to other product categories. Its most recent release was a series of digital avatars designed with artist Takashi Murakami. It remains to be seen how this expansion will continue under Nike.

RTFKT’s size and expertise in the virtual fashion world have enabled it to be agile to adapt to changes and innovate new products. This approach can present a challenge as it works in a more established business.