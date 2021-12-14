JW Anderson, 1017 Alyx 9SM, 44 Label Group at Milan Mens Fashion Week – WWD

MILAN – Milan’s attraction to supporting new talent and giving them international visibility is attracting a number of trendy independent names for the next edition of the city’s fashion week, dedicated to the fall 2022 season.

For example, 1017 Alyx 9SM and, as noted, JW Anderson will land in Milan for the first time, rocking the city.

1017 Alyx 9SM, founded by Matthew Williams in 2015, has traditionally held catwalks in Paris, but now plans to put on a co-ed show to cap the first day of Menswear Week in Milan on January 14.

Part of the same cool crowd of techno-ravers, Max Kobosil’s new brand, 44 Label Group, launched last June and backed by Italian retailer and entrepreneur Claudio Antonioli, is also hosting its first official show at Milan Fashion Week. .

The two labels will also organize afters in town.

Scheduled to take place in a predominantly physical format, Milan Men’s Fashion Week will feature 59 IRL events between fashion shows and presentations, spread over five days from January 14-18.

As in previous seasons, the rebranded Zegna will kick off the week, followed by Dsquared2, which is reverting to a standalone male show, having presented co-ed collections twice a year, typically during the male season, for the past four years.

“Fashion week is our showcase, the key moment when the whole sector comes together to promote itself,” said Carlo Capasa, president of Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana, unveiling the program of events at a press conference Monday.

The fashion pack is betting big on a return to IRI, and Capasa attributed the industry’s confidence to the strong vaccination campaign in the country.

Among the big names, Emporio Armani will kick off the second day of shows; Prada, Etro and JW Anderson will be the hot tickets on Sunday, while Giorgio Armani will close the physical show lineup on Monday with two back-to-back track events at the company’s historic headquarters on Via Borgonuovo.

While big names such as Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Moschino and Diesel are expected to parade their collections during the February parades in Milan, Gucci, owned by Kering, does not miss the opportunity to be part of the week of men, organizing a concert. by Australian electro-pop group Parcels at the Gucci Hub on Saturday night.

Bottega Veneta has revealed exclusively to WWD that it will air on February 26 at 8:00 p.m. CET in Milan.

At the same time, CP Company, which celebrated its 50th anniversary this year, will mount a retrospective exhibition retracing its milestones.

An as-yet-not-detailed Dsquared2 cocktail and dinner to be held on January 17 suggests the brand is preparing to unveil a special project, though the company could not immediately be reached for further comment.

The final day, mostly dedicated to digital presentations, features a range of returning labels, including Tokyo-based A-Cold-Wall and Children of the Discordance, while brands such as JordanLuca, Jet Set, Ardusse and Justin Gall, among others, are appearing physically in the calendar for the first time.

True to its commitment to broaden the visibility of the week, the shows and presentations will also be broadcast live on the dedicated fashion chamber website, as well as on social networks. Aiming to reach an international audience, Camera della Moda has forged links with local players, including Tencent Video for China; Asahi Shimbun for Japan and Kommersant Publishing House for Russia.

Capasa and the fashion chamber have spoken out on the establishment of national and sectoral collaborations. To this end, not only will the Milan Fashion Week website host a section dedicated to local showrooms, but the eighth edition of the Fashion Film Festival Milano will take place alongside the city’s Fashion Week and in collaboration with the Camera della Moda. . Valentino Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli will chair the jury, as indicated.

Among the out-of-competition films sure to create a buzz, the documentary “Elio Fiorucci – Free Spirit” will debut on January 17, while the event’s awards ceremony will take place on January 14 in a hybrid, with the physical component that takes place at the Triennale Museum in Milan and at MIAC in Rome, the Italian audiovisual and cinema museum, which is part of Cinecittà.