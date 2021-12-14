Priyanka Chopra in Fitted Blue Dress Promotes Matrix Resurrections: Lilly Singh, Paris Hilton Respond to New Photos | Fashion trends





Icon and global actress Priyanka Chopra has kicked off the press tour for her upcoming film The Matrix Resurrections with Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and more. The star took to Instagram to share her first look at the film’s promotions, and everything is beautiful. Priyanka, who is married to Nick Jonas, wore a fitted blue dress for the promotional event and shared photos of her look with fans of the gram. “On the first day of @thematrixmovie press week, end #matrixresurrections,” she captioned her post. Celebrity stylist Law Roach styled the Desi Girl’s look for the occasion. Priyanka’s post garnered several likes and her outfit was praised by internet users. Lilly Singh and Paris Hilton also fainted over the actor’s jaw-dropping look in the print dress. Keep scrolling to see photos of Priyanka and read the praise she has received for them. READ ALSO | Priyanka Chopra congratulates Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu on her historic victory Priyanka chose a blue and white print ensemble for the Matrix Resurrections Day 1 promotions. The flattering dress showcases the star’s hourglass frame and comes in a midi length. It also features full sleeves and an original separate turtle neckline. The highlight of Priyanka’s look, however, was her hairstyle and to say we’re obsessed would be an understatement. She wore it in a sleek braided updo in the center, accented with a wig, making her hair drop lower than the waist. A few strands of Priyanka’s hair sculpted her face as well. READ ALSO | Priyanka Chopra is a literal fairy queen in 72k white abaya for Dubai event Priyanka paired the set with pointy white stiletto heels and gold hoop earrings. Nude and black nail paint, a berry lip shade, winged eyeliner, lashes adorned with mascara, glowing skin, flushed cheeks, and a crisp outline completed her glam choices. The post garnered over 4 lakhs of likes and several thousand comments. Friends and fans of the 39-year-old star have filled the comments section with praise for her stunning looks. Lilly Singh commented: “Obsessed”. Paris Hilton dropped heart and fire emojis. Comments on Priyanka’s post. Meanwhile, The Matrix Resurrections hits theaters around the world on December 22 and on HBO Max in the US for the first month. Priyanka plays the character of Sati in the film directed by Lana Wachowski. Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

