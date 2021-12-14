Aditya Birla Fashion jumps 5% on purchase of exclusive rights to Reebok





The shares of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL) jumped 5%. The shares of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL) jumped 5% to an intraday high of Rs 278.10 after the company said Tuesday it approved in principle the purchase of the exclusive online and offline rights to the global clothing brand from Reebok sport for the Indian market. The deal will be effective once global ownership of the Reebok brand is transferred from Adidas to Authentic Brands Group in a € 2.1 billion ($ 2.37 billion) acquisition announced in August. . Big fashion retailers have been shopping for big brands this year, aiming to strengthen their positions in one of the country’s fastest growing segments. ABFRL took a 51% stake in luxury wedding clothing brand Sabyasachi, while the retail unit of rival Reliance Industries bought 52% of designer label Ritu Kumar. India’s leading fashion company today announced the signing of a long-term licensing agreement, which grants ABFRL the exclusive rights to distribute and sell Reebok products through wholesale stores, e-commerce and Reebok brand retail in India and other ASEAN countries, ”Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail said in a press release. The deal marks Aditya Birla Fashion’s foray into the fast-growing sportswear and sportswear segment, which is expected to reach $ 13 billion by fiscal year 2024, with annual growth of 14% , the company said. “Reebok is one of the leading brands in the sporting goods industry globally and has established a very strong presence in the Indian market over the past two decades. In partnership with ABG, we plan to step up Reebok’s business in India, combining its global appeal and among young Indians. This transaction further strengthens ABFRL’s portfolio and increases our ability to engage with consumers in various needs spaces, ”said Ashish Dikshit, Managing Director of ABFRL. At 11:28 a.m., Aditya Birla Fashion was trading 4.36 percent higher at Rs 277.65, outperforming the Sensex which was down 0.6 percent.

