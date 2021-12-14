Fashion
Rita Ora shows off her underwear in a sheer black dress at a Sydney supermarket
She landed in Sydney with her Thor director boyfriend Taika Waititi earlier this month.
And the British pop sensation Rita Ora, 31, certainly adopted the laid back attitude of Australia as she shopped in a very skinny ensemble on Monday.
Rita left little to the imagination, wearing a sheer black maxi dress that exposed her sexy black lingerie underneath.
Pure delight! British pop sensation Rita Ora, 31 (pictured) showed off her sexy lingerie in a very see-through dress while shopping in Sydney, Australia on Monday
The star, who flew to Australia ahead of filming The Voice 2022, completed her look with a pair of black sandals, oversized sunglasses and a gray mask.
Opting for comfort over glamor, Rita removed her makeup and slicked her blonde hair into a sleek ponytail.
The singer was joined by her sister Elena Ora on the shopping expedition and did her best to blend in with the crowd as she strolled the supermarket aisles.
Down Under: Rita landed in Sydney with her Thor director boyfriend Taika Waititi earlier this month
Dare to get naked! Rita left little to the imagination in the see-through ensemble as she picked up essentials with her sister Elena Ora
Cuckoo! The star, who flew to Australia ahead of filming The Voice 2022, completed her look with a pair of black sandals, oversized sunglasses and a gray mask.
At one point, the Let You Love Me hitmaker was seen peering over a display case full of sliced meats.
She also picked up what appeared to be a loaf of bread, some greens, milk, eggs and cereal.
After shopping, the sisters walked through the outdoor parking lot towards their vehicle and began to load bags into the trunk.
Inked: The sprawling collection of tattoos from Rita’s collection were on display in the sleeveless garment, including a rose design on her wrist and a ballerina on her triceps
Do the heavy lifting: After shopping, the two women walked through the outdoor parking lot towards their vehicle and started loading bags into the trunk
Fresh face: Rita removed her makeup and slicked her blonde hair into a sleek ponytail
The bottom line: she also picked up what looked like a loaf of bread, some greens, milk, eggs and cereal
Do it for Herself: Unlike many stars, Rita has proven that she doesn’t need a hired helper to complete day-to-day chores as she hauls her own groceries to the car.
Rita kept her sunglasses in and out of the supermarket, possibly to try not to be recognized by local fans.
Later that day, Rita and Elena enjoyed a visit to the beach.
The couple were seen strolling on the sand and enjoying a lively conversation as they watched the sun go down.
I’m hungry? At one point, the Let You Love Me hitmaker was seen peering over a display case full of sliced meats
While Rita’s see-through outfit might not have a place at the supermarket, the singer looked decidedly glamorous against the backdrop of the beach.
It comes amid reports that Rita and her New Zealand director boyfriend Taika are set to celebrate the Down Under holiday season this year.
Speaking to Daily Mail Australia this week, a source close to Rita confirmed that the singer and her boyfriend will be spending the next five weeks in Sydney at an $ 11.54 million Bellevue Hill mansion.
Stylish: Rita’s dress featured an elegant turtleneck
Life is a beach! Later that day, Rita and her sister Elena enjoyed a visit to the beach
Superb: While Rita’s see-through outfit might not have a place in the supermarket, the singer looked decidedly glamorous against the backdrop of the beach
Everything that shines ! Rita dressed up her look with bracelets, earrings and two anklets
“Rita can’t wait to have a scorching Aussie Christmas before starting filming season two of The Voice Australia,” they said.
“Filming for The Voice: Generations is pretty much already done. Rita has no plans to go home for Christmas and instead will take some time for herself here before filming begins again. ‘
Despite being offered a huge sum of money to attend New Years Eve parties, the powerful couple will likely enjoy the fireworks from their harbor side mansion.
Holiday season: Rita and her New Zealand director boyfriend Taika are set to celebrate the holiday season Down Under this year
Lavish trip: Speaking to Daily Mail Australia this week, a source close to Rita confirmed that the singer and her boyfriend will be spending the next five weeks in Sydney at an $ 11.54 million Bellevue Hill mansion.
A Different Christmas: “Rita can’t wait to have a warm Australian Christmas before we start filming season two of The Voice Australia,” they said.
The couple made the most of their time in Australia to dine at the local Chiswick hotspot on Woollahra and the Finger Wharf in Woolloomooloo.
Rita and Taika flew to Sydney on December 1 and spent time in home quarantine upon arrival under Covid rules.
Her boyfriend Kiwi is rumored to continue working on several upcoming films, including Thor: Love and Thunder, which is in post-production.
Intimate: Although they are offered a huge sum of money to attend New Years Eve parties, the powerful couple will likely enjoy the fireworks from their harbor side mansion
Festive: The Body On Me singer also wore a Christmas-themed red and green false nail set
Dangerous turns ahead! Rita’s famous curves were fully on display in her tight ensemble
Shaded: Rita kept her sunglasses in and out of the supermarket, possibly to try not to be recognized by local fans
Like the locals! Rita and Taika (right) made the most of their time in Australia – dine at local restaurant Chiswick on Woollahra and Finger Wharf in Woolloomooloo
